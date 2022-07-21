Three defendants in the 1997 Lillelid murder case have upcoming Greene County Criminal Court dates after filing petitions for relief from sentence or conviction.
Karen Renae Howell, Edward Dean Mullins and Crystal Rena Sturgill filed petitions this month under the Post-Conviction Fingerprint Analysis Act of 2021 passed by the Tennessee General Assembly.
The petitions for the three defendants ask the court to provide relief “in the form of an order for the laboratory used in the initial investigation to perform an analysis of all weapons involved in the original case in order to identify which of the defendants were responsible for the shooting.”
Petition filings maintain fingerprint tests were never done on the two handguns used in the Lillelid family shootings.
Howell is scheduled for arraignment Aug. 1 before Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson.
Sturgill and Mullins are scheduled for arraignment Sept. 9 before Greene County Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
Other Lillelid defendants are Jason Blake Bryant, Natasha Wallen Cornett and Joseph Risner.
The six East Kentucky natives are serving prison sentences of life without parole for the 1997 shooting deaths of Vidar Lillelid, his wife, Delfina, and their 6-year-old daughter, Tabitha.
The family members died on April 6, 1997, after being kidnapped from a rest stop on southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County. The victims were shot a short time later on remote Payne Hollow Lane near Baileyton. Son Peter Lillelid, 2 years old at the time of the crime, was also shot, suffering permanent disabilities, but survived.
THE CRIME
On the afternoon of April 6, 1997, the Lillelid family was driving back to their Knoxville-area home from a Jehovah’s Witness gathering in Johnson City. Several of the defendants testified during 1998 sentencing hearings that they had left Kentucky on a trip to New Orleans and stopped at the southbound I-81 rest area in Greene County because of mechanical problems with the car they were driving.
“The group brought two guns with them and started the journey in a rickety car, prompting them to talk about upgrading their mode of transportation by stealing a better car,” a U.S. Court of Appeals opinion states in a recitation of the events leading up to the crime.
Vidar Lillelid, a 34-year-old immigrant from Norway, pulled the van into the same area where the six young people had parked. They were approached by Lillelid, who shared his religious beliefs. One of the defendants displayed a gun and, according to the Tennessee Supreme Court, “directed the Lillelid family to their van.” The family was kidnapped at gunpoint and then shot multiple times as they stood beside Payne Hollow Lane.
The six defendants were apprehended two days later in the Lillelid family van in Arizona as they tried to cross the border into Mexico.
A plea agreement was reached before trial. Each defendant entered guilty pleas in February 1998 to three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and theft before then-Criminal Court Judge James E. Beckner.
LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE
The six defendants were sentenced in March 1998 by Beckner to three terms each of life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 25 years. Beckner passed away in 2020.
The brutal crime shocked Greene County residents and received worldwide coverage.
Howell, now 42, was then 17 years old. Sturgill, now 43, was 18; and Mullins, now 44, was 19. The other three defendants convicted of murder are Jason Blake Bryant, who was 14 at the time of the shootings; Natasha Wallen Cornett, who was 18; and Joseph Risner, then 20 years old.
Over the years, numerous appeals and petitions for post-conviction relief by defendants have been denied. All six defendants remain in Tennessee prisons.
Prosecutors have not wavered in their stance. Dan E. Armstrong, 3rd Judicial District Attorney General, said this week he has not seen the petition filings. Armstrong has said he supports the facts of the case as presented by the state in 1998.
“Every court that has looked at the Lillelid case has upheld those sentences. It would be an affront to the citizens of Greene County and the victims in this case to change or modify the defendants’ sentences after over 20 years,” Armstrong said earlier this year.
No one has taken responsibility to this day for the shootings, lead prosecutor and former 3rd Judicial District Attorney General C. Berkeley Bell has said.
Bell said in a 2017 interview that the shootings were part of “some sort of Satanic ritual” and the plea agreement for the defendants was appropriate.
“They got the justice that they deserved, and they’re not entitled to any type of relief,” he said.
Bell also questioned the credibility of each defendant in the case.
Court filings for Howell, Mullins and Sturgill maintain that “fingerprint analysis will confirm that (each petitioner) was not the gunman and would have resulted in a different outcome.”
FINGERPRINT ANALYSIS LAW
The fingerprint analysis law, which went into effect on July 1, 2021, allows that the petitioner may be granted the analysis provided that the evidence exists, was never tested or not subject to the analysis requested, or a new method or technology is requested, and the purpose of the request is to demonstrate innocence, according to innocenceproject.org.
After notice to the prosecution and an opportunity to respond, the court can order fingerprint analysis if the court finds that “a reasonable probability exists that analysis of the evidence will produce fingerprint results that would have rendered the petitioner’s verdict or sentence more favorable if the results had been available at the proceeding leading to the judgment of conviction.”
During the investigation following the Lillelid killings, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation “seized multiple items as evidence,” including a 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol and an automatic pistol identified as the murder weapons.
“Many items were tested for latent fingerprints, but the two guns were not,” the court filing on behalf of Mullins states.
“(Mullins) provided the location of the murder weapons and he told the truth, however the prosecution refused to honor the cooperation agreement entered into in Arizona, supposedly because it was not clear the petitioner was the shooter,” the petition states. “By not retrieving latent fingerprints from the murder weapons, the prosecution took the petitioner’s ability to prove he was not the shooter. In doing so, he also robbed the petitioner his opportunity to go to trial knowing that life in prison was the worse sentence was facing and not the death penalty.”
NO ‘OVERSIGHT’
Not testing the murder weapons for fingerprints “was not an oversight but a tactical move” to prompt all six defendants “to take a package deal agreement,” the filing suggests.
Howell’s petition states she received the life sentences “despite the fact there was no evidence that she killed — or intended to kill — the victims. The record upon which her sentence was based contained significant uncertainly as to the identity of the shooter, including whether there was more than one.”
“Despite this substantial uncertainly, and the readily available evidence, the state declined to test the guns for fingerprints, and the district attorney pursued a ‘package’ plea deal requiring all defendants to plead guilty or else the state would pursue the death penalty against those eligible regardless of relative culpability,” the filing states.
As the 20th anniversary of the crimes approached in April 2017, emails by Howell and Sturgill to The Greeneville Sun expressed remorse. Both sought to explain their actions.
Howell wrote in a 2017 email that that she had no direct role in the shootings and “totally shut down” after they occurred rather than report the crime to the authorities.
Howell wrote she is guilty “of going along with robbery and kidnapping, which has haunted my heart and mind since that day.”
In the 2017 message, Howell wanted to dispel perceptions that the six young people were a “Satanic cult” intent on starting a crime spree inspired by movies like “Natural Born Killers.”
“We were not a ‘cult.’ None of us even hung out together as a group,” Howell wrote. Howell said she had dated Risner for about a month and was friends with Cornett, and knew the others to varying degrees with the exception of Bryant, who she only met “a day or two prior to the crime through Natasha.”
Pre-sentencing testimony established that Risner suggested the group steal a van.
Sturgill and Mullins never left the car they were in while the shootings occurred, Howell wrote.
“Being that I was a juvenile at the time meant that (the plea agreement) had no benefit for me at all. I was given three days to sign this deal or they would seek the death penalty on the four adults,” Howell wrote. “Needless to say, I felt pressured and extremely manipulated into signing that plea bargain.”
Howell added at the conclusion of her 2017 email, “I don’t believe that I deserve to die in prison for this murder. I never thought or even wanted or intended that someone should die.”
In a brief email in 2017, Sturgill apologized for her “inability to act” after the shootings and wrote she has spent the time since “trying to atone.”
Several of the defendants have implicated Bryant as the shooter. He, in turn, has named others in the group.
ADVOCATES COME FORWARD
Since the conviction of the six defendants for the murders of the Lillelid family, several advocates have come forward calling for further investigation into the case. Greene County resident James Stewart produced a series of investigative podcasts into the Lillelid murders that provides new insights. What he found has made him an advocate for a renewed examination of the case as it pertains to Howell, Mullins and Sturgill.
“After researching the evidence and talking to everyone involved it became clear a lot of fabrications had been told,” Stewart wrote this week.
Stewart wrote that a gunshot residue report he obtained “was my first indication something wasn’t right about the story” put forward by the state.
“The fact our county sent six people to prison on a life without parole sentence without even fingerprinting the murder weapons should disturb everyone,” Stewart wrote. “They all deserved to go to prison (and) I have told them all that, but not all deserve to die there.”
Stewart authored the petitions filed on behalf of Mullins and Sturgill. Howell is represented in the case by two law firms based in Washington and Nashville.
Stewart’s podcast is titled “The Devil Came Knocking” and is available on social media providers.