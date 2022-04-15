The remaining walls of a house damaged by fire Thursday morning at 211 N. Nelson St. were taken down by a backhoe as firefighters extinguished the blaze.
It’s the third fire in the past year at the house, which was occupied by a man and his mother. No injuries were reported.
The fire cause remains undetermined, Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said.
“As a result of the last fire, the structure was so severely damaged that firefighters needed to use a backhoe provided by the (Greeneville) Public Works Department to demolish the remaining walls to allow for compete extinguishment of the fire,” Weems said.
The house was about 50% enveloped in flames when firefighters arrived, fire Chief Alan Shipley said Thursday morning.
The fire at the North Nelson Street address is the third since July 2021. Sections of the house previously burned on Feb. 12 and on July 27, 2021.
The burned house was occupied at the time of the fire Thursday morning.
“A man stated that he and his mother had been staying in the structure for ‘two or three days’” and were the occupants during the previous two fires, Weems said.
Occupants of the house during the July 2021 fire were identified as Terry Deyton and his mother, Darlene Kelly. That fire was quickly contained by arriving firefighters.
Weems said that the property owner “is responsible for maintaining their property, including removal or repair of a damaged structure.”
The Town of Greeneville Zoning/Building Department oversees all property maintenance issues and violations, Weems said.