“Remember, Honor, Teach” is the mission of Wreaths Across America, and it was the recurring theme Saturday morning for a special ceremony at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
With evergreen wreaths and red bows on every grave as the backdrop, a large crowd gathered on National Wreaths Across America Day for the ceremonial placement of wreaths remembering and honoring those who have served in the nation’s military.
“Comrades” was the word used by Grady Barefield, chaplain of the Greene County Honor Guard, who has been involved in every local ceremony since they began in 2007.
Barefield, who led the opening prayer, also spoke on behalf of the veterans organizations involved in the ceremony.
He explained the sentiment of “Remember, Honor, Teach” as “Remember our fallen comrades, honor all the great men and women who served, and teach young generations about our fallen comrades who sacrificed to preserve for us all the rights, privileges, and freedoms we enjoy today.”
To fulfill the teaching aspect of the mission, a number of youth organizations and volunteers were involved in the ceremony.
They included the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) programs of both Greeneville and Greene County Schools, Boy Scouts of America, and the Fife and Drum Corps of the Sons of the American Revolution.
The JROTC cadets also were among a large group of local volunteers who placed more than 2,000 wreaths on the graves Thursday morning. An article and photos of the wreaths being laid appeared in the Friday, Dec. 16, edition.
The crowd who gathered Saturday were welcomed by Aaron Shandor, superintendent of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site. He expressed thanks to those who gave their lives so we can be free.
The highlight of the ceremony came when seven wreaths were carried individually up steps on Monument Hill and placed on stands for special display.
Wreath bearers carried each wreath, adorned with a small flag representing a military branch, under a formation of sabres raised by JROTC students.
The U.S. Army wreath was placed by Charlie Poulton, chief warrant officer-5.
The U.S. Marine Corps wreath was placed by Todd Estep, USMC corporal.
The U.S. Navy wreath was placed by Richard Gosnell, E-4, boatswain’s mate.
The U.S. Air Force wreath was placed by Paul Ramm, lieutenant colonel.
The U.S. Coast Guard wreath was placed by Andy Castillo, Greeneville High School JROTC.
The Merchant Marine wreath was placed by McKenzie Hopson, GHS JROTC.
The Prisoners of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) wreath was placed by Shawn Gillette of the Andrew Johnson NHS.
After the seventh wreath was in place, the Greene County Honor Guard presented a three-volley gun salute and the playing of taps, followed by a moment of silence “for those who did not return.”
The local ceremony was one of 3,679 wreath-laying ceremonies taking place at cemeteries across America and 26 in countries overseas, according to George Collins, president of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association.
The association has been involved in the program for the past four years, raising funds for the wreaths, which are grown in Maine and transported by tractor-trailer across the country.
Collins thank the community for its support of the program and challenged everyone in attendance to walk through the cemetery with younger generations and tell them the stories of those who served.
The crowd braved temperatures in the 30s with much colder wind chills to attend the ceremony.
State Rep. David Hawk told the crowd that “It doesn’t seem quite so cold” when he is reminded of the hardships faced by many of those in the cemetery.
Keynote speaker was Robert “Bob” Rediske, retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer, who spoke about his family’s extensive military background.
When Rediske mentioned that he served on the U.S.S. Greeneville Navy Submarine, the crowd erupted in applause.
Rediske gave the history of Wreaths Across America, which began in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery and went nationwide after a photo of wreaths on Arlington graves went viral in 2005.
The nonprofit Wreaths Across America was formed in 2007, and the local ceremonies began that year.
For more information on Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .