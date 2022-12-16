Over 2,000 wreaths adorned with red Christmas bows were laid on the graves of veterans in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery on Thursday morning in preparation for Wreaths Across America Day.
The cemetery will host a ceremony Saturday in observance of the day.
Volunteers from numerous local organizations, schools and businesses spent hours Thursday placing the wreaths on the headstone of each grave in the cemetery.
Cadets with the Greeneville High School and Greene County Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs, members of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and the Marine Corps League, and employees from TEVET helped place the wreaths.
The wreaths were delivered by a new, specially customized, Walmart tractor trailer. Walmart is a National Wreaths Across America Partner, and the trailer that arrived in Greeneville Thursday was one of 16 new specially decorated trailers that commemorate Wreaths Across America, according to Walmart Distribution Center General Transportation Manager Brian Bragdon.
The wreaths were grown and made in Maine, then delivered on the truck driven by Lee Wattenbarger. Wattenbarger left Maine with the wreaths in tow on Dec. 10.
Over 2,000 wreaths were unloaded at the local national cemetery on Thursday, and 3,700 more were left on the truck to be delivered to Mountain Home National Cemetery in Washington County.
Walmart is delivering wreaths all across the United States as a part of Wreaths Across America, but Bragdon, who is himself a veteran, said the company does not do it for the attention.
“We don’t do it for us. It’s not about Walmart. It’s about the veterans. It’s important for us to give back and show gratitude through this outstanding program,” Bragdon said.
Gratitude and respect for veterans was a common refrain among those participating in the wreath laying on Thursday.
“It honors all of our veterans and shows them the respect they deserve after serving and defending our country,” Greeneville High School JROTC cadet Jackson Lampe said.
Cameron Fitzgerald, a junior at North Greene High School and Greene County JRTOC cadet, was participating in the wreath laying for the third time.
“It feels like an honor to come here and honor and salute these veterans who risked everything for this country,” Fitzgerald said. “It helps gives peace to their families this time of year to know that the veterans are still remembered when they’re gone.”
The Wreaths Across America Program began in 1992 to honor veterans buried in Arlington National Cemetery and grew to involve other national cemeteries across the country. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery is one of more than 3,400 sites in the United States and abroad that will participate in the effort in 2022.
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association holds the status of “official friends group” for the local national cemetery and is a nonprofit organization that helps raise funding for the wreaths for the cemetery.
This marks the fourth year the organization has been involved in the Wreaths Across America effort. It is the 15th year that Andrew Johnson National Cemetery has worked in association with the project, with its first wreath ceremony being held in 2007.
Aaron Shandor, superintendent of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, said he believes the Wreaths Across America event is important to the community, particularly its youth, and hopes to see it continue to be a tradition at the cemetery.
“Not only is it important to the cemetery, but it is important to the community. It is particularly important to involve the youth in this so they learn the importance of the service and the sacrifice of these veterans,” Shandor said. “We want to see that continue.”
George Collins, president of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, was thankful for the community support shown in raising funds for the wreaths and assistance in laying the wreaths.
“It’s a community program. I can’t emphasize that enough,” Collins said. “I’m happy we had all the community support to make this happen.”
Thirty-one business and organizations donated funds for the purchase of the wreaths, and 331 individuals gave donations as well.
The following businesses and organizations made donations towards the purchase of the wreaths: Andrew Johnson Bank; Andrew Johnson VFW Post 1990; Apex Bank; Asheville Pharmacy; Azimuth Engineering; Bailey Heating and Air; Baileyton Ruritan Club; Camp Creek Ruritan Club; Civil Air Patrol; Corley’s Pharmacy; Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions; Descendants of the Battle of King’s Mountain; Disabled America Veterans Chapter No. 42; Gateway Ford; Greene County Genealogical Society; Greene County Heritage Trust; Greene County Veteran’s Association; Greeneville Glass; Idell Construction; John Hunt Morgan Camp SCV #2053; Marsh Propane; Modern Woodman of America; Mt. Hebron UMC Fellowship Class; People’s Tabernacle Youth Class; Presbyterian Women of First Presbyterian; Roto-Rooter; Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice; TEVET; U.S. Military Veterans Motorcycle Club; Ultimate Equipment; Watauga Chapter TNSSAR.
National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday and the public is invited to attend a special event at the cemetery on Saturday to commemorate the day.
Locally, the National Park Service will host this free ceremony at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, located at 121 Monument Ave., in Greeneville, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The featured speaker for Saturday’s ceremony will be Robert (Bob) Rediske, retired U.S. Navy chief petty officer. Rediske served two years aboard the U.S.S. Greeneville as a fire control officer during a career that spanned 20 years of active military service.
General parking for the ceremony will be at Hal Henard Elementary School, 425 E. Vann Road, with free shuttle service provided by Premier Transportation of Greeneville to the cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing after the ceremony.
Limited disabled parking will be available at the National Cemetery with overflow parking onto Monument Avenue.
Seating at the ceremony will be available inside a tent for attendees.
The park visitor center will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate the event.
For more information, contact the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site at 423-638-3551 or visit www.nps.gov/anjo .