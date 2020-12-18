Always a solemn occasion, the annual placing of wreaths at the gravesites of veterans at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery was still quieter this year. It was, however, no less respectful. With the COVID-19 pandemic raging in this region and beyond, organizers of an annual event that coincides with the national Wreaths Across America effort decided to forego the typical public ceremony. Instead, volunteers with Greeneville High School Junior Air Force ROTC, Boy Scouts and local veterans groups placed wreaths at each of the more than 2,000 gravesites of veterans in the national cemetery Thursday. The wreaths were provided through Wreaths Across America with funds raised locally for wreath purchases by the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association. The public is invited to visit the cemetery and pay their respects Dec. 20 through Jan. 20, 2021.
