At the time of the United Airlines 823 plane crash on July 9, 1964, in Parrottsville, Alice Orleans was a 15-year-old living in Knoxville. Her father, Sam Orleans, was among the 39 people who lost their lives that day.
I met Alice and her husband, Larry Jordon, at the July 9, 2014, memorial in Parrottsville — organized in observance of the 50th anniversary of the crash. Since that day, Alice Orleans Jordon has been generous with her time assisting my research.
Recently, at my request, Alice emailed a treasure trove containing hundreds of photos and documents for use in this story. Among these items was her father’s five-page, personal resume covering 1914 to 1946.
The first entry describes Sam leaving school in the seventh grade to care for his mother while the family lived in Albany, New York. He found work with a book publisher as an errand boy.
His motion picture career began as an assistant projector operator in an Albany theater — hand cranking a projector at a constant speed. He soon built a motion picture camera aided by Popular Mechanics magazine.
As Sam grew older, his sense of adventure and thirst for knowledge led him to a maritime career that included work as an oiler on a Hudson River hydraulic dredge. After a year’s service and passing a Civil Service exam, he served with the U.S. Corps of Engineers on Lake Champlain on board the dredge, “Dewitt Clinton.”
By 1921, after taking the Tulane University marine engineering course, he earned a license as Third Assistant Engineer. Sam Orleans worked onboard steam and motor vessels “any tonnage-any ocean,” advancing to machinist for the Doullut and Williams Shipbuilding Corp.
Orleans joined the New York State Department of Health, as the technician in charge of the health-mobile that involved traveling the state staging pre-school clinics. He showed motion pictures in “community gatherings on village squares, in churches and schoolhouses.”
Sometime between 1926 and 1930, Hearst News hired Orleans as Staff Motion Picture cameraman for newsreels. Prior to television, people’s visual news, other than newspaper photos, came in theaters.
Firmly committed to the fast-moving technology of the day, Orleans started his own company in 1930, contracting with companies like Eastman Training Films producing commercial and industrial training films.
From his resume: “I made my headquarters with a commercial film laboratory, where I acquired a knowledge of operating developing machines, animation equipment, and other equipment such as sound and silent movieolas and optical printers …” Movieolas allowed technicians to simultaneously edit while viewing film.
In 1934, Sam Orleans signed a one-film contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority. Soon after, he would move to Knoxville and become head motion picture photographer for TVA.
Sam Orleans and Jane Hengen were married in 1938. Before their marriage, Jane had moved to Knoxville to help establish a medical clinic. She previously had been a lab technologist and x-ray technician at the Mayo Clinic.
Jane’s education and background in modern technology proved to be an asset working with her husband. The two traveled extensively with Jane taking hundreds of still photographs of Sam at work behind every type of camera in every setting imaginable — wearing suits with stylish hats or everyday knock-around clothes — all depending on location and weather. The couple worked professionally for the Thomas Dewey campaign and were present during Governor Dewey’s concession speech in 1944, when he lost to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Baby Alice was born in 1949. Responsible parenting requires good decisions. Jane told her husband that, if the family was ever to move, it must be before Alice started school.
Sam sometimes worked in New York City two or three days a week, depending on which film was in production, staying at the Piccadilly Hotel overlooking Times Square. The family spent six months in New York City at the Piccadilly. Time spent in the city was an adventure for 5-year-old Alice.
The decision was made to “move back to Knoxville for good.”
Sam Orleans was born and baptized in 1899, in Helena, Montana. According to family lore, Sam’s parents lived in the capital city, where Sam’s father was employed as a stonemason working on a building then under construction. Not long after Sam’s birth, the family traveled in a horse-drawn wagon to the West Coast. A few years later, before the great earthquake of 1906, the family booked passage from San Francisco to New York City, around Cape Horn. The Panama Canal had not been completed.
Shortly before Sam’s death in 1964, he was recognized for his 50 years in motion pictures by Motion Picture Pioneers, a New York City based nonprofit group founded in 1939.
My New Shorter Oxford Dictionary defines “pioneer” as one who “initiates … innovates, leads, and guides.” The Orleans family were pioneers who paved the way for Sam Orleans to become a successful, self-taught, self-made man worthy of recognition. He became a man with the ability to overcome fear of failure — the hallmark of a pioneer.
The family would be overcome with the heartbreaking news that Sam was among those precious souls who perished on July 9, 1964. Daughter Alice was 15 years old — an important age when a daughter needs her father.
She wrote: “Because Daddy traveled much of the time, I probably adjusted better than some of the other kids who lost a parent in the crash. I’m not sure Mother ever recovered.
My favorite memory of Daddy was the Christmas of 1963 — our last Christmas together. I was with a church youth group Christmas caroling at the children’s hospital and then went to a party. Heading back to south Knoxville, we were surprised that there were several inches of snow on the ground. It was still snowing hard! We crossed the Henley Street Bridge. The conditions were so bad that our driver, David Tanner, made the decision not to take me home. We stopped at a pay phone, and I called home. I was going home with the Tanners. They lived way out Chapman Highway on Little Switzerland. We couldn’t drive up their steep road, so we parked the car. It was about one in the morning, and we woke up the neighborhood singing Christmas carols at the top of our lungs as we trudged up the mountain!
“The next morning was Christmas Eve. There was a foot of fresh snow, no power, and no phone. We made a huge sled run and spent the day outside in the snow. I was having so much fun, I hadn’t even thought about not being home for Christmas.
“We had just sat down for supper by candlelight when I panicked, realizing I wouldn’t be home for Christmas.
“Suddenly, there came a knock on the door. It was Daddy! I’ve never been so happy to see anyone in my entire life! He had to get a wrecker to pull him out of the driveway, put chains on the car, drive to the foot of Little Switzerland, and then walk up the mountain in the dark (about a mile) to the Tanner’s house. That was probably the longest distance Daddy had walked in years! Mother was scared to death he’d have a heart attack!
“We hadn’t lost power at our house. As soon as we got home, Mother took the turkey out of the oven. The house was warm and toasty and smelled wonderful! I have no idea what I got for Christmas that year, but I’ll never forget how loved I felt and how happy I was to be home with Mother and Daddy!”