What may be the most newsworthy event to have occurred in East Tennessee is the plane crash near Parrottsville on July 9, 1964. Thirty-nine people on board United Air Lines Flight 823 lost their lives. What took place that day on a steep Cocke County hillside in remote Trentham Hollow remains the largest air disaster in Tennessee state history.
Over the course of several years, beginning in the Spring of 2012, curiosity led to my making inquiries requesting documents concerning the 823 crash. I became acquainted with people from all over the world and soon understood that any attempt to put together the puzzle of how the crash happened would be impossible without help from others. The best help would come from family members of passengers.
My son, Phil Dier, constructed the United823.com website that allowed me to provide an updated passenger list, with the hope that surviving family, after “Googling” the now correctly spelled names of their loved ones, could locate my website.
Once I began hearing from surviving family, and after learning that those affected by the tragedy knew little of what caused the crash, I became determined to search for answers that had eluded investigators 50 years earlier. The final Civil Aeronautics Board report had been inconclusive.
No doubt, the greatest reward for my efforts have been the friendships I established with family members. One friend is Charles Young Jr., son of Flight 823 First Officer and co-pilot Charles Young Sr.
After an exchange of emails, we arranged to meet in Newport to spend an afternoon touring Trentham Hollow and Union Cemetery, where a memorial had been erected to honor the passengers and crew of Flight 823.
Charles and I stayed in touch for the next two years. In February 2021, he began searching a collection of his father’s papers and flight logs for pages with entries that might show his father as having previously flown with Oliver E. Sabatke, captain of Flight 823 on that fateful day in 1964.
It was not long until I received a photo of pages in a logbook showing that Young and Sabatke spent Dec. 19, 1962, flying from Washington, D.C. to Atlanta, and from Atlanta to Tri Cities Airport, here in East Tennessee, where they spent the night. Dec. 20 being the next day, they departed Tri-Cities for Newark, New Jersey. They left Newark and returned home to Washington by late afternoon.
“I wanted to check my father’s flight books to see if Captain Sabatke and my father had flown together on other flights,” Charles wrote, “I found one other time on Dec 19th and 20th 1962. However, the last flight log was probably lost in the crash. So, it is possible they had more flight time together.”
Entered on the cover page of one logbook: “In case of accident or illness notify Helen S. Young …”
Charles Young Sr. met Helen Steen when she graduated high school in 1949.
In 1949, Charles Young Sr. was a student pilot flying Cessna aircraft and the Stinson L5 Sentinel.
After enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1951, 1st Lt. Charles Young served our country flying B-26C bombers in the Korean War.
Communist anti-aircraft batteries, of all types, posed an ever-present danger to USAF pilots and crew.
B-26C “medium bombers” were effective in the daytime and were especially effective on night missions. Total U.S. Air Force personnel killed in action in Korea was 1,180. Total USAF aircraft lost numbered 2,714.
Young was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for Extraordinary Achievement on October 7, 1952. He also earned the Air Medal, with two oak leaf clusters, after completing fifty combat missions as a pilot.
On Jan. 10, 1953, a highly decorated Young, shortly after returning home from Korea, married his sweetheart, Helen.
Young finished active duty in the fall of 1956 to join the Air Force Reserves. Around that time, he also began flying DC4s and Vickers Viscounts as a pilot for Capital Airlines.
The Young family reached two great achievements in 1958. On July 1, Young was promoted to the rank of captain in the reserves and on October 10, 1958 Helen and Charles were blessed with baby daughter, Mary.
Several years would pass when, on March 12, 1965, Helen would give birth to Charles Young Jr.
Like many veteran families, after WWII and Korea, Charles and Helen Young looked forward to raising their family, while enjoying the hula hoops and ’57 Chevies of peacetime America. Charles Young had to have been pleased knowing his love of flying enabled him to pursue the livelihood of his dreams. The family eventually moved to Baltimore, their hometown, where Young joined the Maryland Air National Guard.
Thanks to Charles Young Jr. and his father’s logbook, we know that there was at least one other time, besides July 9, 1964, when Sabatke and Young flew together, shortly before Christmas of 1962. They spent the night in the Tri-Cities. Sabatke, older of the two, had been a U.S. Navy pilot who served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. They likely spoke of United Air Lines and how it differed from their former employer, Capital Airlines. They probably mentioned spending the approaching holidays with their wives and families. Things that others may perceive as a hardship or inconvenience, like working Christmas Day, were paid no heed. Instead, preparations were made for the next day’s flight. They were professionals. Detail. Dedication. Duty.
The afternoon of July 9, 1964. Prior to takeoff from Philadelphia, small talk gave way to paperwork, inspection of the aircraft, determining that day’s weather, and conversations with stewardesses, Virginia Vollmer and Carole Berndt. At 6 p.m. that evening, on the Knoxville approach, Sabatke and Young, undaunted, did all they could to save the aircraft.
At this writing, Helen Young’s family is in mourning for her. She passed away Sept. 4, 2020. Helen and Charles L. Young Sr. now share a gravesite in Baltimore National Cemetery.
Their tombstone reads, “Together Forever.”