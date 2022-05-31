Many Americans confuse Memorial Day, celebrated on Monday, with Veterans Day, celebrated in November.
Although both are federal holidays that honor military service members, Memorial Day is intended specifically to honor those who died while serving in the armed forces, while Veterans Day is for all who served.
Retired U.S. Army Capt. Milton Parham of the Glenwood community discussed this distinction during his remarks as the guest speaker at Monday’s Memorial Day service at Veterans Park.
The origins of Memorial Day date to the 1860s, he said, and it became a federal holiday in 1971.
“These granite rocks behind me have inscribed on them those citizens of Greene County who gave the ultimate sacrifice through both the World Wars, Korea, Vietnam and even Afghanistan and Iraq,” he said. “World War I saw over 116,000 Americans die. Forty-nine of them were from right here in Greene County. World War II saw over 400,000 Americans give their life in pursuit of freedom; 161 of them were from Greene County. It takes more than rock.”
In the wars the U.S. has been involved in since then, Parham shared that 14 of the 36,000 Americans who died in Korea were from Greene County, and of the 58,000 who died in Vietnam, 22 were local.
Three Greene County natives have also been killed in Afghanistan and Iraq most recently.
Staff Sgt. Rusty Christian was killed in the Afghanistan War in 2011, Spc. Brandon Read was killed in the Iraq War in 2004, and Sgt. Paul. W. Thomason III was killed in the Iraq War in 2005. Their mothers Donna Ball, Kelli Read and Linda Thomason were honored during the service, but none were able to attend due to scheduling conflicts, speakers said.
Parham, the son of a pastor, discussed the concept of grace, which he defined as “when you get something that you really don’t deserve and you really didn’t do anything to get it.”
The concept of grace is often discussed in the church as grace from God, but humans can also give grace to each other, he said.
“Look at these names. If I counted right there’s 250. Two-hundred-fifty acts of grace, but let’s not stop here,” Parham said. “Let’s go back to our country’s inception. Some experts have estimate there’s been as many as 1.3 million Americans give their life in pursuit of freedom. that’s 1.3 million acts of grace.”
Parham also publicly thanked Grady Barefield, leader in the project to create Veterans Memorial Park, for his work, something he said members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1990 asked him to do, and Barefield gave an update on the park.
There is room for 284 names on the next stone to be placed in the park, he said, and he is currently accepting names to go on the stone.
“We’d like to place that stone on Veterans Day if we get enough names,” Barefield said.
He said he is in the process of creating a ledger and directory for the park, to assist visitors in finding particular names, and he next hopes to see educational panels about wars Americans have fought in placed in the park.
The service was well attended, with visitors spilling out from the grassy areas surrounding the memorial stones and down Forest Street in both directions. Parking was provided in a field by the new fire station, and a shuttle service was provided between there and the park.
“They always do such an awesome job with these ceremonies,” said Peggy Jones, wife of Greene County Honor Guard member Darwin Jones.
She said her cousin Frank Timothy Shelton, who served in the Army and was killed in Vietnam, was close to her heart on Monday.
Barefield said a veteran does not have to be originally from Greene County or have served in war for their name to be etched on the next stone for Veterans Memorial Park.
Barefield may be reached to submit names for the stone or for more information about the local American Legion Post 64 at 423-552-8838 or maxbare4ut@embarqmail. com.