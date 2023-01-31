Staff members of 1st District U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger will host satellite office hours in Mosheim on March 4.
Staff members will be making themselves available at locations across Tennessee's First Congressional District to answer questions about how Harshbarger's office may be able to help with federal agency related issues and answer questions about what's going on in Washington, D.C., according to a news release.
Harshbarger's staff will be at the Mosheim Ruritan Club Breakfast on March 4 at 7215 Blue Springs Parkway in Mosheim. Harshbarger's staff will be present at the site 8 a.m-10 p.m.
According to the news release from Harshbarger's office, the congresswoman's casework team can help constituents with services from federal agencies, such as veterans seeking to get the care they earned from the Veterans Administration, travelers needing expedited passport assistance, taxpayers experiencing delays on their tax returns, USPS postal mail issues, senior citizens having issues with the Social Security Administration or Medicare, and more.
Those looking for assistance from Harshbarger's office who cannot attend can still contact her office. According to the press release, for help with a federal agency, information on federal grants available for a local project, or an application to a service academy, constituents can visit harshbarger.house.gov to learn more about how Harshbarger and her team may be able to help.