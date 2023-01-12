State Rep. David Hawk has filed a bill in the State Legislature to amend a new law that could cause a high number of students to fail third grade.
Hawk said he filed House Bill 0093 Wednesday in response to local concerns about the Tennessee Learning and Remediation Success Act, also know as the "Third Grade Retention Law."
The law requires retention for students who perform in the bottom two out of four performance levels on the English/Language Arts (ELA) portion of state achievement tests administered in April.
In a phone interview Thursday morning, Hawk said "Parents, teachers, school administrators in our community have shared their concerns about the original bill that would create an automatic retention of third graders. I filed this bill to allow local school boards and administrators to have a greater input on a third grader being retained or not."
If passed, Hawk’s bill would amend two sections of the law, changing determination of retention from “the (Tennessee) department (of Education)” to “the student’s LEA” (Local Education Agency).
The third and final section of the amendment states, “This act takes effect upon becoming a law, the public welfare requiring it, and applies to the 2022-2023 school year and each school year thereafter.”
In fall 2023, Hawk attended several parent meetings organized by Greeneville City Schools to listen to concerns regarding the new retention law.
At a nearly two-hour session held Nov. 1 at EastView Elementary School, Dr. Suzanne Bryant, GCS assistant director for instruction, explained how the retention law works.
After students take the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP)/TNReady assessment in April, they are assigned to one of four performance levels: Below Expectations, Approaching Expectations, Meets Expectations, or Exceeds Expectations in each subject area.
Students scoring Below or Approaching Expectations in ELA will be required to repeat third grade, she said, noting that the approaching category is “huge,” ranging from the 30th to 67th percentile.
As a result, more than 60% of third graders across the state will be impacted by the law, Bryant said.
One of the biggest concerns is that students, including high performers, will fail because they struggle on one portion of one test.
“The TCAP/TNReady assessment is very rigorous, and third grade is the first time a student will take this assessment,” a letter from GCS to parents explains. “The English/Language Arts assessment consists of a writing section and three multiple choice sections based on multiple reading passages. The scoring measures for Meets or Exceeds Expectations are extremely high.”
Emotions were high during the session at EastView as parents and teachers both presented numerous concerns about the impact the law could have on students and classroom settings.
Hawk told the group, “I’m here. I’m listening. I want our kids to succeed.”
He said discussion of the law began in 2020 as a way to combat learning loss that could be caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public opposition to the law includes a petition on the Change.org website, “Amend TCA 49-6-3115 — 3rd Grade Retention in TN,” which had received 2,523 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.
Hawk said Thursday he expects several of his colleagues in Nashville to file similar bills.
The full language of the retention law can be found online by searching for Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-3115.
A copy of Hawk’s bill to amend the law can be found at https://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/113/Bill/HB0093.pdf .