Repairs continue at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey after a sprinkler pipe burst on Christmas Eve, causing flooding and ceiling damage to an area of one wing of the nursing home.
The prolonged cold wave that struck the area over the holiday weekend caused numerous burst water pipes and related issues. Single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill factors have subsided, but after effects continue at many homes and business.
The sprinkler pipe burst shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in the Durham wing of the facility at 55 Nursing Home Road.
“The pipe burst over three of our resident rooms, resulting in flooding and and partial ceiling damage. As a precaution, two residents in the affected rooms were sent to the hospital for evaluation,” Durham-Hensley Administrator Kathie Ball wrote in a news release.
Nursing home staff “quickly worked to temporarily move residents residing in the affected hallways that were not flooded,” Ball wrote.
Staff “immediately also began cleaning up the affected rooms and hallway. A contracted professional service is also assisting with the cleaning process. The facility’’s contracted professional sprinkler company was immediately contacted and promptly arrived and repaired the leak,” according to the release.
A call came in at 5:11 p.m. Saturday to Greene County 911 Dispatch that a “ceiling is caving in and falling in patients’ rooms 12-16 in (the) Durham Wing.”
Responding units were told of a ceiling collapse in the occupied rooms.
“Crews assisted with extrication, salvage and overhaul. The incident was contained to one wing of the facility with only minor injuries,” according to a Limestone Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post.
Working with Limestone firefighters were members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department and the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.
Officers from Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Tusculum Police Department, along with Greene County Highway Department, assisted on scene, while the Newmansville and Nolichuckey Valley volunteer fire departments staged for area coverage.
Other agencies that helped at the scene or provided backup included the Greene County-Greeneville Office of Emergency Management, Greene County EMS and Washington County/Johnson City EMS.
“We want to thank the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, our other local first responders, and EMA Director Heather Sipe for their assistance. A special thank you also to our amazing staff who were at the facility and those who dropped everything and came in to help. We sincerely appreciate everyone’s prayers and support,” Ball wrote in the release.