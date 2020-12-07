Two Greeneville residents died in a crash Sunday on Interstate 40 in Hickman County southwest of Nashville, news outlets reported reported.
Citing the Tennessee Highway Patrol, WKRN reported that 25-year-old Brett Bledsoe and 21-year-old Jessica Colter died when their vehicle was part of a three-vehicle collision around 3:30 p.m.
According to news reports citing the Highway Patrol, Bledsoe and Colter were in a 2014 Nissan Altima headed east on I-40 when a traffic backup caused a tractor-trailer in front of them to slow down. The Altima rear-ended the tractor-trailer and was then struck from behind by another vehicle, according to the reports.
Two people in the vehicle that stuck the Altima from behind were injured.
Emergency responders found a dog alive in the Altima, according to the reports.
Neither Bledsoe nor Colter was wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to the reports.