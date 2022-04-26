A domestic violence scenario is an apparent factor in the deaths late Sunday of a woman and her grandchild on their Old Snapps Ferry Road property, according a report filed by the first Greene County sheriff’s deputies to arrive at the scene.
The victims were identified Monday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as 59-year-old Sherry Cole and 7-year-old Jessie Allen.
The suspect, a minor and an apparent family member, was charged Monday afternoon by the office of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong with offenses related to the homicides.
The deadly encounter is categorized in a deputy’s report as domestic violence-related.
A call was made at 11:45 p.m. Sunday to Greene County 911 Dispatch. Two deputies arrived at 12:05 a.m. Monday to the address, at 7140 Old Snapps Ferry Road.
The minor suspect was sitting in a truck with another suspect. Another person identified as a suspect in the report was sitting in a second vehicle with a fourth male.
The minor later charged with offenses related to the homicides was placed in a patrol car and deputies went to the back of the house. They “witnessed two deceased bodies” later identified as Cole and her 7-year-old grandchild.
Deputies then cleared the house “and the crime scene was secured and taped off,” the report said.
A description of what deputies found is included in the report narrative.
“To the right of the house beside a parked Ford Bronco, there was puddles of blood witnessed, and assorted tools, some of which were covered in blood,” the report said.
The sheriff’s department Criminal Investigation Division was contacted, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Detectives and TBI agents responded to the location.
The report identifies the weapon used to commit the crimes as a “blunt object.”
Armstrong Tuesday described how the case against the minor charged in connection with the homicides will go forward.
“The minor has a detention hearing that must occur first and then the state can file to transfer the case to Criminal Court to try the minor as an adult. That will result in a further hearing in Juvenile Court for that determination to be made,” Armstrong said.
Jessie Allen was a student at Fall Branch Elementary School. The age of the minor suspect has not been released.
The property where the crime occurred is about halfway between Old Ducktown Road and Chariot Trail on Old Snapps Ferry Road. The sheriff’s department report lists a Limestone mailing address.
The TBI continues working with sheriff’s department detectives in an ongoing investigation.