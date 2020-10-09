Cash was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday morning from a pair of pants hung on a doorknob in a house in the 6900 block of Erwin Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report.
The victim said he went to bed Wednesday night and “and as normal hung his pants on his bedroom doorknob,” the report said.
When the man woke up he noticed his billfold was turned sideways in his pants and $475 was missing.
No suspect is named in the report.
The victim “believes that someone came in his home and took his money out of his pants while he was sleeping,” the report said.