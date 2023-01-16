The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) released its annual statewide data profile recently that includes local and statewide statistics on Tennessee’s older adults, along with population projections.
The report includes data on the number of older adults in Greene County, and considers “older” to be 60 years old or older.
According to the TCAD report, 21,142 Greene County citizens are in the “older” age bracket at 60 years old or older. The report projects that there will be 23,476 “older” residents in Greene County in 2030 and 23,693 in 2032.
However, many older Greene County residents are struggling to pay for housing.
According to the report, 21% of older Greene County residents are cost-burdened homeowners, which means those older citizens are paying more than 30% of their income for housing and housing expenses. Statewide, 18% of older Tennesseans are cost-burdened homeowners.
“Housing is the single largest expense for older adults. Homeowners who spend more than 30% of their income on housing and may have difficulty affording essentials, such as food, clothing, transportation, and medical care, are considered ‘cost-burdened homeowners.’ Every additional dollar spent on housing costs and utilities takes away money from people’s food, medical costs, and transportation,” the report says. “This measure is an indicator for over 80% of older Tennesseans who are homeowners with or without a mortgage, which does not include renters. Renters in this same age group, however, tend to experience worse than homeowners. Ultimately, older Tennesseans who are classified as cost-burdened pose a particular problem because these individuals are more likely to struggle to make ends meet.”
In addition, 12% of Greene County’s older residents are living below the poverty line. That matches the statewide percentage. The report notes that poverty rates among older adults often increase with age.
There are a total of 635 Greene County grandparents raising their grandchildren under 18 years of age, according to the report. Over 33,000 grandparents are raising their grandchildren across the state.
“Grandparents raising their grandchildren can experience increased levels of stress in their lives from supporting their grandchildren, saving for retirement, and maintaining their own health. Given these factors, grandparents who are responsible for raising their grandchildren tend to be vulnerable to physical and mental conditions, which emphasize the importance to provide support, empowerment, and services to them when needed,” the report says.
Out of the 21,142 older residents currently living in Greene County, 41% have a disability and 19% are veterans. Statewide, 38% of older citizens have a disability and 16% are veterans.
“Older Tennesseans have the highest prevalence of disability due to an accumulation of health risks and conditions. Disability for this measure includes cognitive disability, self-care difficulty, independent living difficulty, difficulty walking, hearing impairment, and vision impairment,” the report says.
A total of 14,462 Greene County residents are 65 years old or older and enrolled in Medicare, and 40% of those enrollees have four or more chronic health conditions. Across the state, over 1 million eligible Tennesseans are enrolled in Medicare and 42% have four or more chronic health conditions.
“Chronic conditions, for this measure, include Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia-related illnesses, heart failure, arthritis, hepatitis, asthma, HIV/AIDS, atrial fibrillation, high cholesterol, autism spectrum disorder, high blood pressure, cancer, ischemic heart disease, chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, schizophrenia and other severe mental disorders, depression, stroke, and diabetes,” according to the report.
The report also mentions that 353 Greene County residents aged 65 and older do not have a vehicle, with 28,605 being without a vehicle across the state.
“Transportation is a prominent issue among older adults in Tennessee. Older adults may drive less frequently or not at all, which can be due to the lack of a personal vehicle. Without a regular means of transportation, older adults tend to experience limitations in accessing essential locations, including grocery stores, hospitals, banks, and more,” the report says.
Other important statewide data points from the profile include:
- Tennessee’s 60 and older population is expected to increase by more than 300,000 in the next 10 years.
- If growth trends continue, those 60 and older will represent 25% of the state’s total population by 2030.
- 38% of adults 60 and older in Tennessee live with a disability.
- Over 62% of eligible Tennesseans are enrolled in Medicare.
“The U.S. Census Bureau reports in 2034 older adults are expected to outnumber children under 18 for the first time in the history of the United States. Currently, 1.6 million Tennesseans are age 60 and older. As the fastest growing demographic in Tennessee, older adults will soon constitute one-fifth of the total population. Those 60 and older represent the fastest growing demographic in Tennessee and this trend is expected to continue,” said James Dunn, TCAD executive director. “From grandparents raising grandchildren to those nearing the poverty line due to rising costs, it’s important for the public to have a data-driven picture of what is impacting this significant segment of our population. I hope this year’s profile brings light to problems and provides solutions as we prepare for the future.”