Authorities say a man fleeing from authorities caused a three-vehicle crash just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 11E, across from AMC Theaters.
William Bible, 35, was injured in the crash and faces multiple charges.
According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Bible was traveling north on U.S. 11E, passing the AMC access road at a high speed when the wreck happened. A Greene County Sheriff’s Department report indicated that Bible was evading deputies in a pursuit that started on West Irish Street.
Deputy Bryan Shelton got a report of a vehicle matching the description of BIble’s that was allegedly involved in a hit and run. The suspect fled deputies at a high rate of speed, running through red lights and stop signs on West Mckee Street and South Cutler Street.
Deputies lost sight of the vehicle after pursuing it through the Highland school zone, but saw it again as it pulled up near a gas station on West Church Street. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle again, but bystanders said they saw the suspect’s car flee toward West Andrew Johnson Highway, Shelton said in a report.
Law enforcement reactivated emergency lights and headed to the U.S. 11E. Upon arrival deputies saw Bible’s car involved in a crash with multiple vehicles and injuries. A records check showed that Bible was driving on a suspended license.
Linda Merriweather, 62, was traveling south on U.S. 11E and attempted to make a left turn onto the AMC access road when she was struck by Bible’s vehicle.
As Merriweather’s vehicle entered the northbound 11E lane, the front-left of Bible’s vehicle hit the front of Merriweather’s, a Tennessee Highway Patrol report said. Bible’s vehicle continued off of the roadway and struck a mailbox on the right, coming to a stop in a roadside ditch.
Debris from the impact of the collision hit a third vehicle. Charges are pending against Bible. Greeneville-Greene County EMS took Bible, who sustained a broken leg, to Johnson City Medical Center via helicopter.
Bible was charged with felony evading with injury, reckless endangerment, driving on suspended license, and more traffic violations. The suspect will be held on bond pending a first appearance Friday in court.