Three people face charges after authorities found them with drugs and weapons in a motel room, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department report.
Haley C. Metcalf, 32, of 38 Windover Park; Christipher T. Dunbar, 39, of 1315 Midway Lane, Midway; and Cameron M. Kiker, 25, 1320 Seaton Road, were charged about 8 p.m Wednesday with the manufacture, sale, or possession of methamphetamine and a controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia by the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputy Stacey Lawing and Agent Ricky Graham of the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force responded to the Quality Inn in the 50 block of Speedway Lane in an unmarked vehicle conducting surveillance on a Kia Optima. According to a report, law enforcement saw Dunbar and Kiker walk out of a room at the hotel. The law enforcement officers made entry into the room and found Metcalf inside. An open safe was found on a table, inside it were .22 caliber rounds, 7 ounces of meth, 32 grams of marijuana and 16 grams of heroin, the report said. A loaded .22 revolver was also found in the safe.
Searching Dunbar, authorities found a package that contained 26 grams of methamphetamine and 34 grams of marijuana. Another gram of heroin was found in a box near the door. Scales, baggies, pipes and other drug paraphernalia were scattered over the room, Lawing stated in the report. Kiker returned to the room and was detained; an unloaded revolver was found in one of his socks and another held 1 gram of meth and 2 grams of heroin, according to the report.
Dubar, Metcalf and Kiker were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.