Greeneville police who responded Sunday night to a report about an intoxicated man yelling at bystanders and waving a gun charged him with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Charged was 30-year-old Herbert D. Marquez, listed as having an unknown California address.
Police went to the Days Inn at 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving the report about 10:50 p.m. Sunday. They saw a man matching the description walking toward the restaurant next door, Officer Anthony Price said in a report.
They spoke with Marquez, who smelled of alcohol. Police were unable to locate a gun. Marquez was uncooperative with officers and witnesses told police they feared for their safety, the report said.
Marquez was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.