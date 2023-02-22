A fire that destroyed a barn Friday afternoon likely started in a vehicle inside the barn intentionally set ablaze, according to a Greene County Sheriff's Department report.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call of a reported structure fire at 1:18 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Carters Valley Road in Mosheim.
A dispatcher was told the barn was engulfed in flames.
United Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Traci Wihlen said the barn was “down to the ground” by the time her team got to the scene. Wihlen said flames were still visible when United firefighters arrived.
The barn was free standing and not connected to the mobile home residence at the address.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
Deputy Anthony Pruitt spoke to the resident who said someone she knows recently made threats against her.
Pruitt said that the barn had no electricity connected to it. A witness to the fire reportedly told Pruitt she saw a "gray or silver car speeding by shortly after" the fire started, driving near Lonesome Pine Trail.
Deputy David Love, an arson investigator with the Sheriff's Department, said he found burn patterns at the scene that "indicate the fire started in, on or around a vehicle parked" within the barn.
Charred stacks of plywood indicate, Love said, that the fire moved from the direction of the vehicle.
"The vehicle was burned completely inside and out," Love said in the report.
The barn was "almost totally burned" with the exception of structure beams, Love noted.
Love said that the "point of origin" for the fire was "most likely in the vehicle's interior compartment."
The cause of the fire was "most likely intentional," Love stated, but made clear that "no evidence could be collected at the scene to prove this point."
Currently, no suspects have been charged. Criminal Investigation Division of the Greene County Sheriff's Department is continuing the investigation.