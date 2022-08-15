In the Tennessee Department of Health’s recently released Certificate of Public Advantage annual report dealing with Ballad Health System, a hospital quality report including Greeneville Community Hospital was included.
The report showed the hospital missing some baselines when it comes to patient safety and satisfaction, but meeting baselines when dealing with readmission rates.
According to the report, which dealt with Fiscal Year 2021, emergency department patients experienced long wait times at Greeneville Community Hospital.
The median time from emergency department arrival to transport for admitted patients was 431.5 minutes, which is about seven hours. That is compared to a baseline in the report of 206 minutes, which is about three and a half hours.
The baseline included in the report was calculated using Fiscal Year 2017 Medicare patient data.
According to the same report, 3.1% of patients who signed in to be evaluated left the emergency department without being seen.
The report noted that Greeneville Community Hospital experienced a “medium” patient volume in the emergency department compared to “very high” at Johnson City Medical Center.
However, Greeneville Community Hospital was on par with baselines dealing with 30-day readmission rates, according to the report.
Greeneville Community Hospital met, or improved upon the baseline when it came to the percentage of patients requiring readmittance who had visited the hospital for treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, pneumonia, stroke, or following an elective procedure.
In other patient safety indicators, Greeneville Community Hospital did not measure quite as well compared to the baselines.
Perioperative hemorrhage or hematoma cases following surgery per 1,000 surgical patients, were 8.39 cases per 1,000 for Greeneville Community Hospital, above the 4.52 cases per 1,000 baseline.
Greeneville Community Hospital also recorded more instances of postoperative sepsis than the baseline, with 7.63 cases per 1,000 patients compared to 5.43 per 1,000.
Accidental punctures or lacerations during a procedure of the abdomen or pelvis per 1,000 patients that then require a second procedure occurred at a rate of 1.32 cases per 1,000 patients, while the baseline is .86 cases per 1,000 patients.
Greeneville Community Hospital scored lower than Ballad’s system-wide average scores when it came to these three patient safety indicators as well.
Greeneville Community Hospital did better than the baseline when it came to the occurrence of perioperative pulmonary embolisms or deep vein thrombosis.
The report also contains a section based on surveys of patients’ experiences at the hospital.
Of the patients who received care at Greeneville Community Hospital, 73.9% reported that their nurses “always” communicated well, while 12.2% said nurses “usually” communicated well. 13.9% of patients reported their nurses “sometimes” or “never” communicated well. The baseline for nurses “always” communicating well is 81%.
Patients reported slightly better communication percentages with doctors at the hospital with 76.7% of patients reporting that their doctors “always” communicated well. The baseline for doctors “always” communicating well is 85%.
However, patients reported lower levels of satisfaction when it came to receiving assistance promptly with 63.5% of patients saying that they “always” received help as soon as they wanted, 19.5% reported “usually” getting help as soon as they wanted and 17.1% of patients “sometimes” or “never” receiving help as soon as they wanted.
The baseline for “always” receiving prompt care is 73% and 5% for “sometimes” or “never” getting care as soon as a patient wanted.
In the category of staff explaining medicines before administering them to the patient, Greeneville Community Hospital met the baseline percentage.
According to the report, 61.3% of patients reported that staff “always” explained medications to them before giving them the medication, which is almost identical to the 61% baseline.
At Greeneville Community Hospital, 83.2% of patients reported that “yes,” they were given information about what to do during their recovery at home after being at the hospital, with 91.6% reporting that they “strongly agree” or “agree” that they understood their care when they left the hospital.
However, patient surveys on cleanliness in rooms and bathrooms did not meet baseline numbers.
According to the report, only 52.7% of patients at Greeneville Community Hospital reported that their room and bathroom were “always” clean, well short of the 70% baseline. About 20% reported that their room and bathroom were “usually” clean, while 27.3% of patients reported that their room and bathroom were “sometimes” or “never” clean. The baseline for patients saying their room and bathroom are “sometimes or “never” clean is 12%.
Greeneville Community Hospital was also off baseline when it came to areas around hospital rooms being quiet at night.
According to the report, 52.2% of patients reported that the area around their room was “always” quiet at night, 21.8% said it was “usually” quiet at night, and 26% reported that it was “sometimes” or “never” quiet at night around their room. The baseline for the percentage of patients reporting that it is “sometimes” or “never” quiet at night is 9%.
The hospital also missed its baselines dealing with overall hospital rating and whether patients would recommend the hospital to someone else.
A total of 18.2% of patients gave Greeneville Community Hospital a rating of “6 or lower” on a scale of zero to 10, with 10 being the best score and and zero being the lowest. That result is above the baseline percentage of 6%.
According to the report, 22.6% of patients rated the hospital a 7 or 8 on the scale and 59.2% rated the hospital a 9 or 10. The baseline for 9 and 10 ratings is 77%, which the hospital fell about 17% short of.
When it comes to recommending Greeneville Community Hospital, 55.3% of patients reported that they would “definitely” recommend the hospital, 29.5% would “probably” recommend the hospital, and 15.2% would not recommend the hospital.
The baseline for patients saying they would “definitely” recommend the hospital is 76%, and the baseline for patients reporting that they would not recommend the hospital is 2%.
In each category of the patient survey section, Greeneville Community Hospital graded out lower than Ballad Health’s system-wide average.