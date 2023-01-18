The Greene County Sheriff's Office continues an investigation into the shooting of a Jonesborough man about 4 a.m. Wednesday at an address in the 200 block of Ash Meadow Drive in southern Greene County.
Victim James R. McInturff, 41, was found on the floor with a gunshot wound to each shoulder, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report.
McInturff was taken to Johnson City Medical Center by Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Services. His condition was not available Wednesday afternoon.
Spencer Ledford, of Chuckey, a cousin of McInturff identified as a witness in the report, ran up to deputies who responded to the house and asked law enforcement to help him.
The victim reportedly told deputies he did not know who shot him and was "slipping in and out of consciousness," Willett said in the report.
Ledford told deputies that he and McInturff went to the residence to load up items for another friend. While in separate rooms, Ledford said, McInturff yelled an expletive at him. When he began to walk toward the room McInturff was in, Ledford said, he heard gunshots and then McInturf told him to "get down," Willett said in the report.
Ledford told deputies that he went into another room and closed the door and then heard a vehicle "start up and drive off."
When Ledford reentered the room, he told deputies, he found McInturff lying on the couch bleeding, Willett wrote in the report. Ledford told authorities he tried to move McIntruff to a truck parked outside, but McInturff told him to lay him on the floor. Ledford told deputies he then called 911.
No suspects in the shooting are identified in the report.
Deputies found Ledford had active warrants in Greene County for violation of probation and took him into custody, according to the report.