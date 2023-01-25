A Chuckey man was charged with evading arrest after a high-speed pursuit along multiple county highways, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Matthew J. Norton, 22, of 175 Fox Road, Chuckey, was charged about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container, driving on a suspended license.
Deputy Andrew Long was patrolling Fishpond Road when the suspect’s vehicle reportedly passed at a high rate of speed and almost hit the deputy’s vehicle. The suspect did not stop after Long initiated emergency lights and pursued the vehicle.
The suspect reportedly failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Fishpond Road and Pleasant Hill Road. The suspect continued outbound toward Washington County and reportedly reached speeds of 95 mph while driving outbound on the Erwin Highway, Long said in the report.
About a half mile later, the suspect turned onto Interstate 81 and a Washington County deputy, with emergency lights activated, attempted to assist in the pursuit. The suspect reportedly swerved toward the deputy’s cruiser and the deputy had to avoid being struck, Long added.
The suspect’s front driver side tire came off, and the vehicle reportedly continued on three wheels for another 5 miles before the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road, Long said in the report.
Once ordered out of the vehicle, the suspect reportedly complied. A records check showed Norton to have a suspended license. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and discovered a glass pipe “consistent with smoking marijuana,” and an open bottle of whiskey was found in the passenger seat.
Norton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.