An investigation continues after a Greeneville man was found unresponsive Sunday in a car found wrecked on an embankment in the first block of Rolling Hills Road, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputy James Crum responded about 11:50 p.m. Sunday after county 911 Dispatch received a call from a witness about a motor vehicle accident with injuries and an unresponsive driver.
The driver was found slumped over the center console of the vehicle, Crum said in the report. The doors were locked, so law enforcement made forcible entry into the vehicle by breaking the driver’s side window to help the driver. The driver reportedly came in and out of consciousness and acted “lethargic and confused,” Crum added in the report.
Responders with Greeneville/Greene County Emergency Services and the Greeneville Fire Department arrived at the scene and extracted the driver from the car. A small aluminum wrapper that contained an unknown “white substance” was found inside the driver’s jacket pocket after EMS responders aided him inside the ambulance, Crum said in the report.
EMS responders administered Narcan to the driver three times. The man told EMS personnel that “he does take ‘Roxys’ and that he has a prescription for them,” Crum said in the report. EMS transported the man to Greeneville Community Hospital, where he consented to a blood test.
The man told first responders that he was at Applebee’s and reportedly let someone “whom he does not know the name of” try on his jacket and that, “he does not know anything about the substance” which was found in the jacket pocket, Crum said in the report.
An investigation continues. Blood test results, along with the substance found in the aluminum wrapper, were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab for analysis, according to the report.