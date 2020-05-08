Robert R. Inbody was welding when a fire started that ripped through a nearby camper Wednesday night at 1435 Woolsey Road, killing his 3-year-old son and causing severe burns to the victim’s 3-year-old twin sister.
Events surrounding the tragic fire called in shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday are detailed in affidavits of compliant filed by sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett in connection with the arrest Thursday of Inbody, 38, who is charged with two counts of aggravated child neglect.
The children’s mother, 38-year-old Devin Cullum-Black, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated child neglect. Reports filed by Willett allege Cullum-Black assisted Inbody after he fled the fire scene on a four-wheeler while the camper was still burning.
Cole Able Elijah Black is listed in a Greene County Sheriff's Department report as the fire victim. His twin sister, Bobby Caliber Black, suffered second- and third-degree burns and was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center and later transferred to a burn unit in another hospital. Her condition was not available Friday.
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release said Inbody “left the scene in an attempt to avoid speaking with authorities concerning the incident."
The fire remains under investigation by the TBI and sheriff's department.
A welder was hooked to a generator. A moonshine still, along with two 55-gallon drums full of suspected corn mash, were in a shed next to the generator near the camper.
Extension cords were run from a trailer on the property and had been spliced together, a deputy’s report said.
The complaint filed Thursday by the detective said that Inbody intentionally left the 3-year-old twins unattended in the camper, which “subsequently caught fire.”
Cullum-Black was not on the property when the fire started.
Inbody “was operating a welder powered by a generator during the time of ignition,” the complaint said.
“Due to the welding helmet and the noise of the generator (Inbody) was unable to adequately supervise the child and did not know the camper had caught on fire,” the complaint said.
Both children were left unattended in the camper “for an indeterminate time,” one complaint said.
“The minor child perished in the fire as a direct result of the neglect exhibited by the defendant,” it said.
A second complaint said Bobby Black “sustained life-threatening injuries with second- and third-degree burns over a large portion of her body as a direct result of the neglect exhibited by the defendant.”
Cullum-Black arrived on the scene as firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, which burned the 30-foot camper down to the ground-level frame.
After Inbody left the scene, Cullum-Black “did knowingly and intentionally harbor and conceal (Inbody) while knowing (he) was wanted in connection with a fatal fire investigation,” a complaint said.
Cullum-Black allegedly provided aid to Inbody by picking him up at a location in Kingsport and taking him to a motel in Greeneville, a complaint said.
Cullum-Black “was made aware by law enforcement that if she had any contact whatsoever with Mr. Inbody she was to immediately notify law enforcement,” a complaint said.
Instead, Cullum-Black “deliberately chose" not to notify investigators and was found with Inbody in a Greeneville motel room, the complaint said.
Inbody and Cullum-Black were arrested and jailed Thursday, Inbody under a $150,000 bond and Cullum-Black under a $100,00 bond.
They had first appearances Friday in General Sessions Court and remain in custody.