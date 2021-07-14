Michael B. Jones, 34, of 171 Fred Cox Lane, Mosheim, was charged Tuesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault for allegedly firing a gun after two Comcast subcontractors mistakenly came onto his property, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report.
The subcontractors told deputies that a gate was locked when they arrived about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to install cable. As they backed out of the driveway, the men realized they had pulled into an adjoining driveway and were on the wrong property.
Jones opened a bedroom window and yelled at the men. He then came outside onto a porch and fired a handgun three times, the report said.
The victims drove away and called law enforcement. Jones told deputies that the men were in his yard behind his house.
Jones said he opened the window and asked them what they were doing “(and) they began to rev their truck up repeatedly antagonizing him,” the report said.
Jones told deputies he went out to the porch and fired two shots into the ground, away from the men. A .45 Smith & Wesson handgun was taken into evidence.
No injuries were reported.
Bond was set for Jones pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.