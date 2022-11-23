Report: Multiple Items Shoplifted From Walmart By Mario Micallef Staff Writer Nov 23, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the value of items reportedly shoplifted from Walmart. An incorrect amount based on a police report was listed in an earlier version.Almost $200 worth of merchandise was stolen Monday night from Walmart by two women “acting as if they were scanning the items,” according to a Greeneville police report.The theft happened about 7:25 p.m. Monday.A Walmart loss prevention supervisor showed police footage of the individuals falsely ringing up the goods in a self-checkout lane, Officer Walter Johnson said in a report.Goods stolen include potato chips, ground beef, chicken wings, pizza rolls and condoms, according to the report.Security footage allegedly depicted the women attempting to conceal items in a shopping cart with other merchandise already bagged.A description of the suspects and the sport utility vehicle they left in, along with a possible registration tag number, was provided to police. The theft remained under investigation Wednesday. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Worth Goods Greeneville Walmart Supervisor Commerce Police Law Sport Law Enforcement Female Suspect Theft Economics Crime Merchandise Footage Walter Johnson Gastronomy Item Description Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greeneville Freshman Thompson Dazzles In Varsity Debut Roberts Furniture Changing Owners, Keeping Traditions TSSAA Announces New Region Alignments Region 1-2A, 1-3A Football Awards Announced GIRLS PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Huskies Playing In Bailey’s Memory