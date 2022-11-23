Report: Nearly $19,000 Worth Of Items Shoplifted From Walmart By Mario Micallef Staff Writer Nov 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Almost $19,000 worth of merchandise was stolen Monday night from Walmart by two women “acting as if they were scanning the items,” according to a Greeneville police report.The theft happened about 7:25 p.m. Monday.A Walmart loss prevention supervisor showed police footage of the individuals falsely ringing up the $18,796 worth of goods in a self-checkout lane, Officer Walter Johnson said in a report.Goods stolen include $1,948 worth of potato chips, $1,164 worth of ground beef, $1,694 worth of of chicken wings, $1,348 worth of pizza rolls and $1,697 worth of condoms, according to the report.Security footage allegedly depicted the women attempting to conceal items in a shopping cart with other merchandise already bagged.A description of the suspects and the sport utility vehicle they left in, along with a possible registration tag number, was provided to police. The theft remained under investigation Tuesday. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Worth Goods Greeneville Walmart Supervisor Commerce Police Law Sport Law Enforcement Female Suspect Theft Economics Crime Merchandise Footage Walter Johnson Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greeneville Freshman Thompson Dazzles In Varsity Debut TSSAA Announces New Region Alignments Roberts Furniture Changing Owners, Keeping Traditions Region 1-2A, 1-3A Football Awards Announced GIRLS PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Huskies Playing In Bailey’s Memory