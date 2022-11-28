Several firearms and over a gram of methamphetamine were discovered after a traffic stop by the Greeneville Police Department.
Thomas W. Freshour, 24, of 681 Grassy Creek Road, was charge at about 11:43 p.m Sunday with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license, by the Greeneville Police Department.
Officer Alison Brooks responded to the 400 block of the Asheville Highway where she saw Freshour attempt to pull out of the Food City parking lot. A records check of the vehicle revealed Freshour has a suspended license. After his vehicle was pulled over by law enforcement, Freshour allegedly attempted to “switch seats” with another occupant in the vehicle.
The suspect could not produce registration on the vehicle but had an unsigned title, Brooks said in the report. Greene County K9 Deputy Matt McCamey arrived to the scene and the K9 unit conducted an “air sniff” on the vehicle. According to the report, the K9 showed a positive alert to Freshour’s car.
A digital scale and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine were found after a search of the vehicle. A lock box was found inside the vehicle which reportedly held a P-10 pistol, a “3D-Printed Gun” and ammunition. Freshour also was found to have a pistol in his waistline, Brooks said in the report.
Freshour was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.