A suspect in the early morning hours Thursday attempted to enter stopped cars three times at intersections in downtown Greeneville, according to a police report.
Sharon K. Lipps, of 114 Virginia Ave, Pennington Gap, Virginia, was charged about 12:50 a.m Thursday with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication by the Greeneville Police Department.
Officer Jordan Williams responded to the 130 block of Main Street after Greene County 911 dispatch received a call that someone had tried to get into the caller's car while stopped at a red light in front of First Presbyterian Church. Dispatch received another call where an unknown person who matched the suspect's description tried to get inside the caller's vehicle at the intersection of West Summer Street and South Main Street. Dispatch received a third call where the suspect allegedly attempted to enter the caller's vehicle in front of the Greene County Courthouse.
The suspect was located on a public bench in the area and was reportedly speaking incoherently. Lipps allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the night and told law enforcement she was attempting to enter vehicles because "they stole her dope," Williams said in the report. Lipps was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.