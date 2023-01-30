A vehicle collided with a power pole Monday morning between Grassy Valley Road and Talley Road, Whitesburg, according to a report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Among the first responders to the wreck were the Bulls Gap Fire Department, Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County Emergency Services, Holston Electric Cooperative and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The Bulls Gap Fire Department responded to the scene about 8:30 a.m., after dispatch received a call of possible entrapment.
First responders determined there was no entrapment, but "proceeded with caution as live power lines were down on scene," according to a post on the Bulls Gap Fire Department Facebook page.
Alexis Hill, 24, of Whitesburg, was traveling west on Grassy Valley Road in a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta.
Roger Smith, 52, of Russellville, was traveling east on Grassy Valley Road in a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup.
According to the THP report, Hill crossed the double yellow line on a hill crest, passing into the path of Smith. The front left of Hill's vehicle struck the front left of Smith's in the eastbound lane. Hill's vehicle was sent back across the westbound lane after the initial impact, and proceeded to strike a power pole before coming to a complete stop.
Hill was reportedly injured in the collision. Her status was not immediately available Monday afternoon.