The Greene County Republican Women’s Club will host its annual “Barbeque & Banter” Fall Festival on Oct. 2, with activities beginning at 5 p.m. and a program at 6 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Ambassador Bill Hagarty, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate.
The event will be held at Hartman’s Corn Maze, 7941 Blue Springs Parkway, just past Mosheim Elementary School. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children younger than 10 and include barbecue with sides and a hay ride. Call 423-258-5259 for tickets.