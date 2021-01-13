A request to rezone property on Whitehouse Road to permit the most varied type of land uses did not obtain the recommendation of the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Although the planning commission voted against recommending the change, the rezoning can still be considered for approval by the Greene County Commission, which has the final say in such requests for properties within the county. The request is for rezoning the property from A-1 agricultural use to M-2 heavy impact use.
While the property is not within the Greeneville corporate limits, it is within the town’s urban growth boundary. State regulations require that a rezoning request within a municipality’s urban growth boundary be considered for a recommendation by the planning commission of that town or city, with that advisory recommendation forwarded to the legislative body to make the final decision, in this case, the County Commission.
In looking at the request for the property, located near the northwestern end of the Greeneville Municipal Airport and using the town’s regulations as a guideline, the Planning and Building Department would not recommend the rezoning request due to three reasons, said Planning Director Randy Davenport.
First, a proposed use for the property has not been identified, which is typically included with a rezoning request, he said.
Secondly, the property does not adjoin any lots that are currently zoned M-2, and there has to be adjacent property with the desired zone for a rezoning request to be considered under town regulations, Davenport said. There are two properties nearby that are zoned M-2 and currently have business uses, but neither is adjacent to this parcel, he explained.
The last factor is that the M-2 zoning would permit a number of uses that could be detrimental to the future development of the airport, he said.
Larry Carter, who owns the property, asked the commission to consider giving a positive recommendation for a rezoning. He explained he is trying to sell the property and a M-2 zone would provide the greatest value for the land because of the options available for its use.
Building Official Bert Seay asked Carter if he would be open to another zone for the parcel since the property could not be used for residential development if it is zoned M-2. Carter said he had chosen the M-2 due to the use options, and he had already tried to sell the parcel as A-1, which would permit residential development.
In other business, the planning commission gave its approval for a rezoning that would involve applying an overlay zoning district of R-SF2 low density residential to property on Oak Grove Road. The rezoning request will now be forwarded to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen for its consideration.
The overlay would not change the use of the property under its existing R-1 zoning for single family residences, Davenport explained, but would allow for more dense development on the 7.4-acre property near the intersection of Oak Grove Road and New Hope Road.
The R-SF2 overlay district would allow for slightly smaller lot sizes in the proposed development and slightly less would be required for setbacks, he said.
An adjacent property owner contacted the office to express concern about additional traffic due to future development, Davenport said.
Town Engineer and Director of Public Works Brad Peters told the commission it would be difficult to widen the road due to topography, but in his experience, people are typically more concerned with speed rather than traffic volume.
Controls can be put into place, such as speed bump, to limit speed of traffic if needed, Peters said.