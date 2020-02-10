Venturing up snow-covered Viking Mountain Road on Saturday or trying to get back down did not prove to be a wise decision for several drivers.
The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad was called in about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to assist people off the mountain, according to county 911 Dispatch.
No injuries were reported.
Also on scene were the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, county Office of Emergency Management and Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker.
First responders remained on scene until about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. At least one vehicle could not be driven back down the mountain and will have to be towed, said Heather Sipe, interim emergency management agency director.
Viking Mountain Road remained closed by barricade Sunday morning.