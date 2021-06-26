The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad is searching the Nolichucky River at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone for a person who reportedly went into the water about 4 p.m. Saturday.
Greene County 911 received a call about 4:20 p.m. about a person in the water.
“They were called out there on a possible drowning” but further information was not immediately available, Sheriff Wesley Holt wrote in an email.
The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad is conducting the search operation. Searchers remained at the river site as of 6:45 p.m. Saturday.