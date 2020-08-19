A person trapped under a farm tractor, an individual caught in a hay baler and an accident with an augur digging underground — these are situations that members of several regional rescue squads and other emergency agencies are much better prepared to handle following training last weekend.
The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad hosted a 16-hour training course over Saturday and Sunday focusing on rescues involving farm machinery and construction equipment.
Taught by instructors from the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads, the training is among the specialized courses available to members of rescue squads in addition to the basic first aid and emergency response classes they are required to take, explained Squad 1st Lt. Eric Kaltenmark.
The training is important for emergency personnel in the region as farm and heavy equipment calls are not uncommon, he said. The Greeneville Squad responds to three to five such calls a year.
In addition to volunteer members of the local emergency response agency, attending the training were members of the Morristown, Seymour, Washington County/Johnson City, Harriman and Knoxville rescue squads. Members of the Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department were also in attendance.
While much of Saturday was spent in the classroom for sessions to help the rescue personnel learn more about farm machinery and heavy equipment used in construction and other job sites as well as rescue techniques, there was some time spent outside in the rain that fell throughout late morning and much of the afternoon where some equipment had been brought beside the Rescue Squad building for the training.
Sunday was devoted to hands-on activities as the class members got experience in various rescue scenarios that used stuffed dummies as accident victims.
The rain on Saturday and the warmer temperatures on Sunday under sunny skies were also both beneficial in the training exercises as rescues may be needed in a variety of temperatures and weather conditions, Kaltenmark said.
“No one was hesitant to get out in the rain yesterday,” he said. “They have to wear their turnout gear for all training, which can be for hours, even when it is hot. The instructors make sure everyone has what they need and are taken care of.”
The rescue scenarios that class participants faced were challenging. In one scenario, the squad personnel worked to free a person caught in a large round hay baler, while in another scenario, the victim was caught in a hay chopper.
Another scenario found squad members working to free a person trapped under an overturned tractor that came to rest next to a car, limiting their access to the victim.
In the afternoon, the squad members received hands-on instruction and practice in the complex rescue techniques involved with freeing someone trapped by an augur digging underground.
To be able to host the training and provide the equipment, the local Rescue Squad received support and cooperation from a number of agencies, many of which provided equipment to be used in the hands-on instruction scenarios.
These included Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker Service, Duckett Farm, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Public Works, Meade Tractor of Greeneville and Southland Equipment. The Farm Bureau Women prepared lunch for the class.