A woman injured while hiking Sunday afternoon at Margarette Falls in the Cherokee National Forest was carried to safety by volunteers from several first response agencies.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received the first call about 2:30 p.m. Sunday about the 22-year-old woman, who suffered an injured ankle, according to information provided to 911.
The Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad responded. Also assisting in the rescue were members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department and a Nolichuckey volunteer firefighter.
Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said six members of the department responded. The call required “carrying a basket down with the injured hiker in it to an awaiting ambulance.”
Greene County-Greeneville EMS staged in the Margarette Falls parking lot trailhead at 1362 Shelton Mission Road.
The woman, who may have suffered a fractured ankle or torn ligament, was taken by EMS to a local hospital.
Her name and condition were not available Monday.