An internationally renowned research innovator who did some of his most important work in Greene County recently retired.
University of Tennessee tobacco breeder and geneticist Dr. Robert D. Miller retired in 2021 after a 40-year career.
Miller, 69, said Friday in an email he is formally retired, but still busy with one “major project” funded by Phillip Morris International.
Miller’s career with UT AgResearch, much of it based at the former University of Tennessee Tobacco Experiment Station on East Allens Bridge Road in Greeneville, “was filled with breakthrough achievements that transformed tobacco production in northeast Tennessee and around the globe,” a news release from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture said.
Miller is internationally recognized for his development of disease-resistant burley and dark fire-cured tobacco varieties. The varieties he developed benefitted Tennessee producers and producers well beyond the state’s borders.
“In fact, the varieties became, and continue to be, grown throughout the world,” the release said.
Miller’s TN 86 was the first tobacco variety of any type to have resistance to tobacco poty-viruses, which caused millions of dollars in losses to tobacco producers each year.
Virtually all subsequent virus-resistant varieties of all tobacco types grown in the world today derive their resistance from TN 86. As evidence of that variety’s importance to worldwide burley tobacco production, TN 86 is one of only two varieties celebrated in the Chinese Tobacco Hall of Fame.
TN 90, the second variety Miller developed, was the first burley variety to have resistance to seven diseases. At one time, TN 90 was generally regarded within the tobacco industry as the most widely grown burley variety in the world.
In 1999, UT and the University of Kentucky merged their tobacco breeding programs, with Miller named as principal investigator. He left Greeneville in 1999 to work at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Reflective of his joint roles, Miller held the titles of research professor of plant sciences at UT and professor of plant and soils sciences at UK. The joint UT-UK program he headed has released 11 burley and nine dark disease-resistant tobacco varieties that are widely grown throughout Kentucky and Tennessee.
Based on seed sales, approximately 75 to 85 percent of burley and 25 to 30 percent of dark tobacco crops in the United States utilize varieties that Miller developed. The highly disease resistant varieties have greatly reduced yield losses from black shank and Fusarium wilt, two soil-borne diseases that often caused the loss of entire crops, according to the relase.
Many of the varieties Miller developed also have modified chemistry that significantly decreases harmful compounds in tobacco products.
“TN 86 and TN 90 are still probably the most significant varieties that I have developed. All of the work on these two varieties was conducted here in Greeneville at the (now-named) UT Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center,” Miller said in the release.
Miller and his wife Karen returned to East Tennessee in 2006 and live nearby “on the edge of Cocke County,” he said Friday.
“However, we still consider Greene County home since all our friends are here,” Miller said.
The Millers attend First Baptist Church in Greeneville. Karen Miller taught music in the Greeneville City Schools system for 16 years “so she knows literally thousands of students and their parents,” he said.
Miller said being stationed in Greeneville “and having the opportunity to interact with area growers from 1982 through 1999 was excellent.”
A Kentucky native, Miller came to Greeneville in 1982 and began work on a line of burley that would be released four years later as TN 86. His research would would lead to his development of three major burley tobacco varieties as well as three major dark fired tobacco varieties.
Jeff Aiken has grown Miller burley varieties on the family farm he operates with his brothers in Telford. The longtime president of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation commented on Miller’s achievements.
“Being an East Tennessean, I’m very proud the University of Tennessee Northeast Tennessee Research and Education Center in Greeneville has been the location where so many outstanding varieties of tobacco have been developed for the last 40 years, thanks to the work of Dr. Bob Miller. It has allowed me, as well as farmers around the world, to be more productive and profitable as his varieties have addressed disease issues, improved yields, and better quality characteristics.”
Aiken added that Miller “has provided more positive impact for tobacco farmers through his work than any other individual during my lifetime, but perhaps just as significantly, he has always been a great friend and mentor to me and many other farmers.”
Justin L. McKinney, director of the Northeast Tennessee Center, shares Aiken’s opinions of Miller and his achievements.
“Dr. Robert Miller is an extraordinarily gifted mentor to me, and a plant breeder who has assisted tobacco producers around the world for the past four decades through the development of improved tobacco genotypes in plant breeding,” McKinney said. “The extent of his contributions to the field of agriculture are unquantifiable, and the UT Institute of Agriculture is a better institution for having him all this time. I know that I am personally better for knowing him.”
”Karen and I have raised our family here, and we consider ourselves fortunate to have been a part of the Greeneville-Greene County Community,” Miller told The Greenville Sun in 1999.
That year, Miller was honored with the J.W. Massengill Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the annual Greene County Farm-City Banquet.
”Dr. Bob Miller has changed the way we produce tobacco in the Burley Belt,” then-UT Extension Leader Steve Hale said in presenting the award.
Miller grew up on a tobacco farm near London, Kentucky, and received his undergraduate degree in chemistry and biology at Berea College. He received his Ph.D in agronomy from the University of Kentucky in 1980.
Miller’s work has centered on high-yielding lines of burley that provide growers with much improved resistance to major plant diseases.
”I grew up on a small farm, and my desire has always been to help the people that are still out there on the small farms in our part of the world,” Miller said in accepting the award in 1999.
Miller has received many honors throughout his career in recognition of his contributions to tobacco growers and the tobacco industry.
Honors include the Philip Morris USA Award for Distinguished Achievement in Tobacco Science; the Burley Tobacco Co-op Leadership Award; the UTIA Research Impact Award; the UTIA Epsilon Sigma Phi State Team Award; and the Murray State University Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award.
Another honor for his impacts is the newly established Robert and Karen Miller Outstanding Graduate Student Awards established within UT AgResearch. The annual awards will recognize one master’s student and one PhD student in the UT Herbert College of Agriculture and UT AgResearch who have demonstrated valuable contributions to science and engineering, such as a new discovery, publication or presentation.
The awards are intended to assist graduate students in preparing for careers with impacts such as those Miller himself achieved.
Miller said Friday he will continue work on the Phillip Morris International project until its completion.
“I am not going to be replaced so I felt obligated to finish the project that they had invested so much money in,” he said.
Miller has enjoyed working with local farmers throughout his career.
“If I could make one additional statement, it would be to thank all the farmers that I had the pleasure of working with over the years. Both Karen and I grew up on tobacco farms in Kentucky so we know firsthand how important the crop is to small farm families,” Miller said Friday. “Nothing has given me more satisfaction during my career than having farmers tell me that the disease resistant varieties I have developed have kept them in business.
“It has been a wonderful ride for me,” he said.