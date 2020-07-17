Resident complaints about drug activity at two Greene County locations led to charges being filed Wednesday against at least four people.
The 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is the lead agency in the ongoing investigation, DTF Director Craig Duncan said in a news release.
Charges were filed against Jacob Schuck, 34, of 619 S. McKee St.; and 52-year-old Jonathan Underhill, 36-year-old Daniel Hicks and 28-year-old Ashley Berfield, of 162 Pinto Road.
A quantity of methamphetamine and cash was seized between the two addresses, Duncan said.
All four defendants were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Schuck, Underhill and Hicks were also charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug use, according to court records.
Further charges are pending, the news release said.
Assisting the DTF in the investigation was the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Greene County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team and Greeneville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.
“The arrests were made after DTF agents, with the assistance of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Greeneville Police Department, executed search warrants at the two Greene County addresses,” the news release said.
All four defendants had first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.