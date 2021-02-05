The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission will consider a rezoning request Tuesday for a proposed residential development on North Rufe Taylor Road.
The commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St. Social distancing will be observed during the meeting, and all attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.
On the agenda is consideration of a request to rezone 88.41 acres of land between North Rufe Taylor and Fairgrounds roads from R-3 medium density residential to B-4 arterial business for a planned unit development on the property. The first phase of the development is projected to involve construction of about 60 single family residences.
In a related action, the commission will consider revisions to the current Planned Unit Development design guidelines that would provide better accommodation to higher density developments.
The commission will also consider a plot plan for the renovation of the existing car wash at 2535 East Andrew Johnson Highway for a new business, Whatta Glow Car Wash.
Also on the agenda is a property division to create two lots at the intersection of Erwin Highway and Liberty Way, combination of six lots in the John Dearstone subdividision on Warrensburg Road to create one lot, a subdivision of a lot at 780 Lonesome Pine Trail into two parcels and the division of a parcel at 853 East Fork Road into two lots.