The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved modifications to the Crowfoot Alley parking project during its meeting Tuesday evening.
The new parking lot was originally going to have 103 parkings spots, but now it will have 102.
The change is being made in order to give space for an entrance to a coming residential development on Depot Street.
The residential development and a retail space, planned by Scott Niswonger and SNM Investments, were originally planned in 2006.
However, according to Niswonger the project was delayed by the housing collapse and recession in 2007-2009. The project was further delayed after the recession due to a lack of water and fire control infrastructure on Depot Street.
Now that new fire tap water infrastructure has been installed on Depot Street as a part of the Depot Street revitalization project, the long-planned residential and retail space project is set to finally become reality.
Nine condominiums, along with 10,000 square feet of retail space, will be developed in the buildings located at 111 and 115 Depot Street.
As a part of the project Niswonger and SNM investments will convey to the Town of Greeneville a 10-foot strip of the lot next to Greeneville Antique Market to provide pedestrian access from the parking lot to the heart of Depot Street.
Demolition for the parking lot project will begin Thursday, and the construction portion of the project will go out to bid sometime next week, according to Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith.
The board also approved changes to the town’s employees health insurance policies.
The town’s policies will now include three tiers that employees may select. Employees will also be encouraged to use generic prescription drugs, and will have to pay a copay if they select a name brand drug instead.
Under the new policy, employees will be eligible to retain their insurance after they retire from the Town of Greeneville after 15 years of service and until they reach Medicare age. Spouses and dependents of employees will not be able to keep their insurance after the employee retires.
Employees hired before Tuesday will be grandfathered into the retirement policy, meaning their spouses and dependents will be able to maintain insurance coverage under the town after employee retirement.
The board also voted to complete the buildout of the new fire station the town is building on Forest Street.
The board had initially planned to leave a portion of the new station with an unfinished interior, but Smith expressed his belief to the board that it would be less expensive to totally complete the project now.
“It is hard to imagine that we will ever be able to complete this project for cheaper than right now,” Smith said.
The interior of the unfinished section will be completed for about $231,000. A lobby buildout will also be completed for about $40,000.
American Rescue Plan funding will be used to complete the project.
“I think that this is a great use for that funding,” Alderwoman Kristin Girton.
According to Smith, the Town of Greeneville will have used up about all of its ARP funding in completing the fire station project.
The board also approved budgeted purchases for fencing, rock and sand for the new Beach Volleyball facility at Hardin Park.
The budgeted purchase of a new curtain for the Niswonger Performing Arts Center was also approved. The total cost of the curtain, $36,000, will be split between the town, the Greeneville City Schools System and NPAC, with each paying about $12,000.
GREENE CITY CHANGES APPROVED
The board approved changes to Planned Unit Development zoning regulations on second and final reading Tuesday.
The change was prompted by a request for smaller lot sizes by the developer of the Greene City housing development on North Rufe Taylor Road.
The developer of the property, Landstar Development, requested a change to zoning regulations to allow for lot sizes and widths smaller than what was allowed by zoning regulations.
The development is located in an R-4 high density zone which, under previous regulations, permitted minimum lot sizes of 5,000 square feet and minimum lot widths of 50 feet after required boundary setbacks.
The developers requested that lot sizes of 4,000 square feet be allowed along with 40-foot-wide lots after setbacks.
Landstar Development says the reason for this is to be able to build additional smaller homes that could be sold at more affordable price points. The idea of the development is to have 40-foot lots, 50-foot lots, and 60-foot lots with each lot size having a different size home on it at a different price point.
Developers say they will have a total of 356 houses in the 88-acre development since the zoning change has now been approved.
The change in planned-unit development, or P.U.D., regulations passed by the board Tuesday was summarized by Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport and Building Official Bert Seay as the following in February:
“In a P.U.D. that is composed of individually owned single-family residential lots, internal to the P.U.D., the required lot area is determined by the zoning district of the P.U.D. A maximum of 30% of the total number of individually owned lots in the P.U.D. shall be allowed a maximum lot area square footage reduction of 20%. This allowed reduction shall not decrease the minimum required lot frontage to a public way in any zoning district. The minimum lot width at the building setback for any zoning district shall not be reduced more than 10 feet.”
The change takes effect immediately.