Greene County residents had an opportunity to contribute input on possible new solar farm regulations in the county during an informal meeting Monday evening.
About 25 people attended the meeting, and there were no official votes held or any decisions finalized.
The Greene County Commission approved a moratorium on new solar farms Aug. 9.
The moratorium puts a pause on the establishment of new solar farms in the county that have not already been granted a latter of approval by the Greene County Building and Zoning office.
The goal of the moratorium is to pause new solar farm developments while the Building and Zoning office and County Planning Commission are given time to make recommendations on what changes, if any, should be made to Greene County’s zoning regulations dealing with solar farms.
A solar farm location through Silicon Ranch in the works for the former Austin farm located off the Asheville Highway touched off a series of complaints from nearby residents, including Steve and Marie Perry, who are the parents of the former Austin farm property owners.
The former Austin property is currently owned by the siblings of The Band Perry: Kimberly Perry Costello, Neil Perry and Reid Perry.
The planned solar farm at that location is on hold while the moratorium is in place.
The moratorium is scheduled to end on Feb. 16, according to building and zoning officials.
Lyn Ashburn, a research and special projects official with the Greene County Building and Zoning Department, conducted Monday’s meeting and plans to hold additional meetings in the future, including meetings with agricultural officials and other individuals.
“I’m the one that has been tasked with dealing with regulations that would affect solar farms,” Ashburn said.
Ashburn said she wants to get as much input as possible as she works to put together a plan of possible recommendations to the Greene County Planning Commission and Greene County Commission.
“My job is to impartially look through the research and look at regulations for the county that offer protections for land owners and for solar farm owners. I am aware of the politics out there and the pressures out there. That is not part of what I do,” Ashburn said. “I look at planning regulations and planning practice.”
Among the concerns expressed by those in attendance were worries over the protection of agricultural lands and scenic views. Some attendees also expressed support for extending the county’s moratorium until the state of Tennessee finishes a study on solar farm impacts that it is currently undertaking.
“The big focus for the meeting tonight is that I need feedback from the community and what the community thinks. I need input from the community to make sure I can look at it from the perspective of the community and what is important to them as a part of the process,” Ashburn said.
With about three months left until the moratorium is set to expire, Ashburn said, the process of formulating possible regulations and conversations about those possible regulations will be ongoing until then.