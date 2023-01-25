Two local sites will serve as pick-up locations for trees purchased through the Tennessee Environmental Council’s annual Tennessee Tree Day campaign.
The ninth annual statewide tree-planting event organized by the nonprofit Tennessee Environmental Council will take place March 18.
Trees are available to reserve online now through Feb. 26 for a small donation per tree while supplies last, according to a news release. Residents may reserve native trees online to plant at their properties by visiting the event website: tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay .
Ten native tree species are being offered to plant at homes, farms and other properties across Tennessee.
“Our goal is to plant 100,000 native trees in March, and everyone is invited to help us achieve this,” says Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of the Tennessee Environmental Council. “The benefits to our families, environment, and communities are immediate and will last for generations when we come together to plant trees.”
Big Spring Master Gardeners will host a pickup site at the University of Tennessee Research & Education Center, 2255 East Allens Bridge Road, 3-5 p.m. March 17 and 10 a.m.-noon March 18.
Another pickup site will be hosted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 18 at the Doak House Museum at Tusculum University, 690 Erwin Highway.
Those reserving trees on the event website will choose the location to pick up their trees.
Native tree species available statewide will vary by pick-up location but will include: elderberry, flowering dogwood, cherry bark oak, white oak, pecan, tulip poplar, Virginia pine, and indigo bush. Trees are available on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last.
“Planting a tree is one of the simplest acts Tennesseans can do to improve the environment they live in,” said State Forester David Arnold with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, a project partner. “We are proud to support Tennessee Environmental Council’s Tree Day by providing high quality, locally adapted seedlings grown at our East Tennessee Nursery. I encourage all who participate in sharing the experience with our youth to teach them the importance and foresight of this simple act.”
The Tennessee Environmental Council and more than 100,000 volunteers have planted over 822,000 trees since 2007, according to the news release. The overall goal of this effort is to plant 1 million trees, which organizers project will happen in 2024.
A complete list of event sponsors is available on the event website.