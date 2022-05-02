The public responded to National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, held at several locations Saturday in Greene County.
Residents had the the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department hosted three locations where people could drop off unwanted prescription medications. Deputies and drop-off barrels were located in the parking lots of North Greene High School, South Greene High School and West Greene High School.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Sgt. Brad Mysinger, at West Greene High School, said Saturday afternoon that the public took advantage of the free service throughout the day.
“I’ve got a barrelful,” he said. “It’s been pretty steady.”
Sheriff’s Administrative Capt. Terry Rader Sunday called the drug take-back “a tremendous success.”
“We took in 83 pounds of unwanted medication that will be destroyed. We took in 49 pounds at South Greene, we took in 27 pounds at West Greene and we took in seven pounds at North Greene,” Rader said Sunday.
In addition to preventing drug abuse by those who access prescription medications, Rader cited another benefit of the semi-annual event. Some people flush unwanted prescription drugs away.
“This program helps keep our waterways clean and safe and our wildlife safe,” he said.
The Mosheim Police Department also hosted a drug take-back event at the police station, 230 Main St.
“We got a pretty good turnout,” police Chief Dustin Jeffers said.
Four cardboard boxes were filled with unwanted prescription medications. Jeffers estimated about 64 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs were left to be destroyed.
Citizens began dropping off drugs at the Moheim Police Department earlier in the week and continued throughout the day Saturday.
“We’ve took in quite a bit since Monday,” Jeffers said. Jeffers was assisted by police department Investigator Fred Dodson.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is the national sponsor of the program, now in its 11th year.
During the spring 2021 event, Americans turned in more than 744,000 pounds of prescription drugs at more than 4,980 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 sites hosted by state and local law enforcement partners, including those in Greene County.
“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses because of these drugs,” a DEA news release said.
The DEA reminds the public that there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including 11,000 authorized collectors that are available year-round.
Secure prescription drug drop-off bins are located at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department and the Tusculum Police Department.