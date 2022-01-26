The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will decide next month whether to approve a rezoning request that would allow a solar farm project on Ball Road to move forward.
Commissioners Monday night approved the request on first reading from Nashville-based Silicon Ranch. The board will consider it again on second reading at its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
A public hearing will be held before the meeting.
SOLAR FARM DISCUSSION
If Silicon Ranch gets the green light, solar panels would be installed on an 80-acre property also bordered by sections of Afton Road and U.S. 11E.
The property is currently split-zoned M-1 (industrial), R-1 (low-density residential district), and B-1 (neighborhood business district).
Silicon Ranch requests rezoning all the property to M-1, general industrial, to comply with permitting requirements and zoning regulations.
In December, the Tusculum Planning Commission recommended the project to commissioners by a 2-1 vote.
Mayor Alan Corley, a planning commission member who voted in favor of the rezoning request in December and again on first reading Monday night, said in response to a question from a resident that Greeneville Light & Power System would benefit from from the solar farm as a power source, as would Greene County and the city indirectly in the form of property taxes. Tusculum does not have a property tax.
“You are correct. There are no direct benefits at this point,” Corley told Kenneth Norton, whose family owns property adjacent to the proposed solar farm.
Corley said the only use of the property that would directly benefit the City of Tusculum in the future is through residential development. Silicon Ranch representatives project a 40-year life of the solar farm, with the land to be restored after solar panels are removed.
A petition with the signatures of more than 60 property owners in the area opposed to the rezoning was presented in December to the board. Norton and Rick Fancher, another property whose land would be adjacent to the solar farm, were at Monday night’s meeting.
Also present were two representatives of the Silicon Ranch company. Emma Tillitski, a Silicon Ranch development associate, gave a presentation to board members about company operations and the Tusculum project.
Tillitski outlined the history of the company, which was founded in 2011 with the backing of former Gov. Phil Bredesen to help create “green collar” jobs. Silicon Ranch is the U.S. solar platform for Royal Dutch Shell and one of the largest independent solar power producers in the country, with 140 projects operational in 14 U.S states.
The proposed Tusculum solar farm is one of four locations being considered in Greene County. Other properties are located on about 120 acres on Old Snapps Ferry Road, on Reed Road off of Rogersville Road and a fourth site, all in unincorporated sections of Greene County.
Power generated by the solar panels would be sold to Greeneville Light & Power System and connected to the power grid for business and residential customers.
GLPS signed an agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority in 2020 allowing the utility to generate up to 5% of its output through “green” sources such as solar.
Tillitski said the Tusculum site was selected because of its proximity to a GLPS substation, it has suitable acreage and land features, and the property was available for sale.
The company hopes to complete the purchase of the Tusculum property by March. If Silicon Ranch meets all regulatory requirements, the solar farm could be operational by December, Tillitski said.
Once the solar panels are in place and generating power, there will be minimal impact on traffic, Tillitski said
Silicon Ranch emphasizes “regenerative energy” and “regenerative agriculture,” she said.
Silicon Ranch wants to continue a dialogue with neighbors “to make the project more amenable to the community,” Tillitski said.
The company would include vegetative buffers around the solar panels. Holly bushes have been recommended but neighbors would have input about “what they would want to see,” Tillitski said.
Educational opportunities for students in surrounding schools will be offered, she said. Tillitski said there will be little impact on local traffic and noise should not be an issue once the construction phase is completed.
“There will be increased traffic during construction,” she said.
In terms of noise, those nearby “may hear a sort of a hum (but) overall it’s very, very quiet,” Tillitski said.
The solar farm would be secure and “monitored remotely” around the clock, she added.
Fancher said after the meeting that he and others owning property near the project were not informed about plans until the project began receiving some public attention.
“They went on for eight or nine months without saying much about it,” Fancher said.
He was at a recent community meeting held by Silicon Ranch at Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
“It seemed like there were a lot of people against it,” Fancher said.
Fancher said one concern is the value of his property should he ever choose to sell it. Silicon Ranch representatives have said that land values of property near other solar farm operations have not been negatively affected.
Norton said his family’s property off Ball Road would likely not be impacted by a solar farm operating nearby.
“If they leave the trees there, we will never see it,” he said.
But Norton added Tusculum officials “should consider all the people who signed (the petition).”
Corley said the Feb. 28 meeting may be held in a location with more room than Tusculum City Hall to accommodate those who want to comment at the public hearing.
“That will be the time (to speak). There will be opportunities for questions and answers,” he said.
Members of the public who want to speak with city officials about the solar farm project before the Feb. 28 meeting are welcome to do so, Corley said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, Corley said funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to go to the city can be used toward the long-planned construction of a new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station. Funds can also be used to improve the City Park Playground, provide hazard pay for city employees and purchase a backup power generator for use at Tusculum City Hall.
The city had been expecting to receive about $775,000 in federal funding, but Corley said Monday night he was informed by officials that Tusculum is only eligible to get a total reflecting 75 percent of its annual budget. The total the city should receive from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is $576,000, Corley said.
The First Tennessee Development District will assist with the process.
“I want to make sure the paperwork is done correctly,” he said.
Corley said work has started at Tusculum University on sidewalks in an area of heavy foot traffic. The City of Tusculum will improve crosswalks near the university as part of a pedestrian safety project to encourage students to use crosswalks and sidewalks along busy roadways.
The improvements are within the framework of a recently received Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Transportation Planning Grant to promote traffic and pedestrian safety planning in Tusculum.
Commissioners also approved allocating $26,847 to purchase a radio for the auxiliary police cruiser and six personal radios for auxiliary police officer use, with funding to come from opioid lawsuit settlement funds. Providing radios for auxiliary officers is a safety issue, police Chief Danny Greene said.
The board also approved Greene’s recommendation to appoint two new auxiliary police officers to replace one who has left and another whose volunteer duties elsewhere limit his availability to the department.
The new officers, who will be sworn in after standard background and screening procedures, are Pastor Rick Becker and Noah Fillers. Becker will serve as department chaplain when needed, Greene said.
The appointments will bring the compliment of the Tusculum Police Department to two full-time and and six reserve officers.