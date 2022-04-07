A resolution to explore, study, and formulate a plan to relocate vocational education for Greene County High School students from the Greene Technology Center on Hal Henard Road to one or more of the county high schools in Greene County will go before the Greene County Commission for a vote after being endorsed by the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee on Wednesday.
The resolution was introduced at the Greene County Education Committee on Monday. That committee also endorsed it.
The resolution to begin exploring leaving the technology center was presented by County Commissioner Teddy Lawing, who is also a school resource officer (SRO) at South Greene High School and supervises the school system’s 16 other SROs, and was co-sponsored prior to the meeting by fellow commissioners Mike Musick, Kathy Crawford and Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers.
In speaking with the Budget and Finance Committee on Wednesday, Lawing praised the programs provided at the Greene Technology Center.
“This is not a bash session of anybody or any program. They have excellent programming down there,” Lawing said. “This is not to cut back on what we are doing, but to make more options and make it more available so kids can participate right at school.”
According to Greene County Schools Director David McLain, transportation to GTC is one of the main issues in getting kids to get involved in Career Technical Education (CTE) programs that are provided at the site.
“It’s really become a logistics issue,” McLain said Wednesday.
McLain told the committee that the state has tightened down on the number of elective opportunities that students have as the number of required credit courses has grown in recent years. Therefore, many students do not have time to travel from their school to GTC for a class and then back to their school and still complete their required courses.
Lawing also pointed out that many students do not want to leave their home schools to go to a class at the Greene Technology Center because that means leaving their friends.
“Kids aren’t going because they don’t want to leave their friends and their buddies,” Lawing said.
McLain echoed that sentiment.
“The kids don’t want to leave their schools. The more opportunities you have on campus, then the more participation you will have in these programs,” McLain said.
Lawing also brought up the issue of funding at GTC and its management.
Currently, the Greene County Board of Education provides over 60% of the local funding for GTC and about two-thirds of GTC facilities are owned by Greene County.
However, the Town of Greenville is the chief financial agent for GTC and the Greeneville Board of Education has almost full authority in decision making at GTC.
“It’s like starting and funding a business, but then not having any say in what the hours are, who the manager is, and how many employees you have,” Lawing said.
The resolution for the county to explore relocating vocational education away from GTC does not have any funding measures attached to it.
“I just want a vote of support from the committee,” Lawing said.
Committee members and commissioners in attendance, Paul Burkey, Dale Tucker and John Waddle, voted unanimously to support the resolution.
The resolution could go before the County Commission as early as April 18.
If the commission approves, the next step will be for the Greene County Board of Education to begin formulating possible plans to replace the education currently conducted at the Greene Technology Center.
McLain said the process would most likely start with a school board workshop to discuss the issue in-depth.
Lawing told the committee Wednesday that after talks with the finance department he believed that if the change were to be explored and planned out, the move to having CTE at high schools could be done without a tax increase.