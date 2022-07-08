A resolution approved by the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee on Wednesday would give Greene County Commissioners a pay raise if the measure is approved by the full County Commission at a future meeting.
The resolution would raise pay for Greene County Commissioners from $50 per County Commission meeting to $300 for each of those meetings, if approved.
It would also raise pay for commissioners from $25 per committee meeting to $150 per committee meeting.
If approved by the Greene County Commission at either the July or August meeting of the commission, the measure would take affect Sept. 1 when the new County Commission is sworn in after the Aug. 4 County General Election.
“The budget that we passed made appropriations for this. The money is already there. This resolution just directs Mr. Lowery (Greene County Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery) to change the pay,” Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said.
Morrison said that according to Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey, even though the proposed raise was apportioned in the budget, legally it must be approved by way of a separate resolution from the budget.
Morrison supported the pay increase, and said that based on data provided by the payroll departments of surrounding counties, Greene County lags behind in pay for elected commissioners.
“We are basically dead last east of Knoxville in commission pay,” Morrison said.
According to Morrison’s data from surrounding counties’ payroll departments, Washington County Commissioners are paid $375 per month, Hamblen County Commissioners are paid $400 per month, Cocke County Commissioners are paid $225 per month, Johnson County Commissioners are paid $200 per month, while Hawkins and Carter counties pay commissioners $100 per meeting and $50 per subcommittee meeting.
Sullivan County Commissioners are paid upwards of $9,000 per year, with the amount being based on 7% of the county mayor’s annual compensation. Therefore, commissioners’ pay increases when the mayor’s pay increases.
“Every single county around us pays more than we do. This will put us around second or third place, which lines up with where we are with most of our other things,” Morrison said.
Morrison also noted that every Greene County employee and elected official, except county commissioners, had gotten a pay raise in the past year.
Morrison said he hoped the proposed pay increase would incentivize commissioners to attend their committee meetings.
“From time to time, we have a problem with attendance. We have struggled to have good attendance for some committee meetings that involve vital votes,” Morrison said.
As a part of the resolution, commissioners would have to be in attendance for commission meetings and committee meetings in order to be compensated.
Woolsey said the pay rate for commissioners has not been increased in decades.
“It has been $50 for at least 36 years,” Woolsey said.
Lowery said he is not sure the rate has ever been changed, other than when state guidelines may have required pay be instituted decades ago.
“I don’t know if they’ve ever changed it,” Lowery said.
The Greene County Commission could consider giving final approval to the resolution to increase commissioner pay as soon as its next meeting on July 18.