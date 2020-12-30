Numerous individuals have taken the opportunity to wish the “rollercoaster” of 2020 goodbye and make resolutions for a better 2021 as part of the Town of Greeneville’s Virtual Ball Drop to welcome the new year Thursday.
The Virtual Ball Drop is planned as a way to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the community after the town’s Midnight on Main event was canceled due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be live streamed at 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the town’s Facebook page, the event will feature not only the traditional ball drop but also a reading of some of the New Year’s resolutions for 2021 and goodbye wishes for 2020, according to event organizers.
The goodbye wishes and resolutions will be placed inside the ball before it is lowered to the ground at midnight. The ball drop is planned at an undisclosed location to prevent a large crowd from attending.
There will be many from which to choose as the town has received numerous goodbye wishes and resolutions, according to Amy Rose, the town’s public relations manager and organizer of the Virtual Ball Drop.
One of Rose’s favorite goodbye wishes for 2020 submitted thus far says, “I really can't say enough about what 2020 has been like. It's definitely been a roller coaster of life changing events on everyone!! All I can say is goodbye to 2020, hello to 2021. Pray 2021 is a lot better for everyone!!”
The resolutions range from being debt free and having family members get along with each other, to sharing their Christian faith more and making better health choices, she said.
A resolution that has caught Rose’s eye expresses a desire to adopt or provide foster care for children to make a positive impact on their lives.
“I’m still waiting to see resolutions about losing weight, getting married, and making good grades, which are wishes we get almost every year,” she said.
Resolutions can still be submitted and will be accepted until the time of the event. To submit resolutions and goodbye messages, visit www.greenevilletn.gov and click “New Year’s Wishes.” Messages can include the individual’s name or be made anonymously.
Anyone who would like to include a handwritten message can submit those in the outdoor drop box at Greeneville Town Hall, 200 N. College St.
While not occurring as it has in years past at the intersection of Main and Depot streets, the Virtual Ball Drop will feature the same lighted ball.
The maintenance crew of the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department made the ball several years ago, and it is powered by a crew from the Greeneville Light & Power System.