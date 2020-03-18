Law enforcement agencies whose officers work every day with the public face unique challenges in trying to keep a safe distance from the public as the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact most aspects of life.
Meanwhile, the state court system in Greene County and Office of Emergency Management continue to shape policies in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
'STILL OPEN FOR BUSINESS'
“Were still open for business. We are taking precautions of not going into houses or close quarters unless necessary and having the complainant come out to us,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said Wednesday in an email.
In the sheriff’s department office at 116 E. Depot St., the two main sliding windows will remain closed “and we are using the small window next to dispatch that is designed for minimal personal contact to assist anyone coming into the office,” Holt said.
Deputies will continue protecting citizens and responding to calls, he said.
“We will continue to maintain law and order and that includes arrest if needed. We are trying to limit the exposure to potential harmful illness for our officers and their families that they have to go home to each day,” Holt said.
The Greeneville Police Department issued a statement about procedures implemented “to protect our officers and the general public from the spread of COVID-19.”
Officers will not enter residences when it is not necessary, and will maintain a 6-foot distance when engaging the public, if possible.
Greeneville police officers will not ask the public for signatures when issuing citations.
When the public comes to the police department at 200 N. College St. to make a report or talk to an officer, they will be asked to wait in their vehicle and an officer will come to them.
“Of course, these precautions cannot be followed at all times. Common sense must be used by everyone to slow the spread of this illness. We will be monitoring sickness levels closely and implement further changes as needed,” the statement said.
COURT PROCEEDINGS
Subsequent to a Supreme Court of Tennessee order, all in-person court proceedings have been suspended until March 31, Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard said Wednesday in a statement.
“If you have a court date scheduled before then, you must call the (court) clerk’s office for your new court date,” Shepard said.
He said that letters for citations will also be mailed to individuals scheduled to appear in court.
“We have a large number of cases that our judge and my clerk are going through individually to reset dates and issue new subpoenas,” Shepard said. “If your court date is next week, please give us till the end of the week to call so we can be sure and have your new date available.”
Any victim or witness in a case scheduled before April 1 should call the clerk's office, Shepard said.
The Greene County Circuit Court Clerk’s office can be reached at the following numbers: 423-798-1760, 423-798-1761,423-798-1764 and 423-798-1765.
Some changes in policy are being made in the Circuit Court Clerk’s office to limit person-to-person contact, Shepard said.
The courthouse and Shepard’s office at 101 S. Main St. remain open.
“Only essential persons with court business should be in the courthouse. Please leave friends and family outside,” Shepard said.
The court is still taking payments and Shepard encourages individuals to call the office to make a card payment.
Payments can be also made online at courtfeepay.com., or by check.
The Circuit Court Clerk Office mailing address is: 101 South Main St, Greeneville TN, 37743.
“All court business will be handled at our payment window” in the courthouse, Shepard said.
“If you have any questions, just call one of the numbers (listed above) and we will help you,” he said.
The response to the COVID-19 pandemic remains “a fluid situation” that may require changes in policy, Shepard said.
“All members of the Greene County courthouse and county government are working together to provide creative solutions to guarantee that your justice system continues to function efficiently while following state guidelines to mitigate exposure to COVID-19,” Shepard said.
Cases continue to be heard in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, but all civil and criminal jury trials scheduled through April 24 have been continued.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is also responding to the coronavirus threat.
“We are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, we are closing our doors to public access until further notice,” EMA Director Heather Sipe said.
Sipe said the emergency management office at 218 N. Main St. will continue to post information through social media and other media outlets to keep the community updated "with the most detailed information from the state, regional, and local levels."
Anyone needing further information or who has EMA-related questions can contact the county emergency management office at 423-798-1729 or 423-798-1824.
As of Wednesday, 78 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Tennessee. None have been reported in Greene County. There are some confirmed COVID-19 cases in East Tennessee, including one in Sullivan County.
“Please keep our brothers and sisters in all aspects of response in your thoughts and prayers as we and they continue to serve the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Also, remember our key officials as they make important decisions concerning our community in the coming days and possibly weeks,” Sipe said.