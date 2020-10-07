A Tri-Cities restaurant chain with Greeneville ties has been ordered by the U.S. Department of Labor to pay $188,728 in back wages to 65 employees.
Cypriana Inc. was fined for violations found in operations of its Mad Greek International Cafe locations in Johnson City and Kingsport, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor. The company operated Georgia’s Southern Table in Greeneville in 2018 and 2019, and owns the property on which the yet to open Cheesy Petes restaurant on the 11E Bypass is located.
The restaurant chain states that the violation followed a law change regarding the use of tip pooling in wages, of which it was unaware, and it has paid all violations and money back to servers.
Neither of the Mad Greek restaurants currently participates in the tip pooling practice, according to a representative of the chain. Tip pooling is a sharing arrangement in which a portion or all of the tip money is collected and redistributed among employees who customarily receive tips.
In an audit of the two restaurants, minimum wage and record keeping violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act were found, the release from the Department of Labor states.
The investigation found that Cypriana retained a percentage of servers’ tips illegally to pay hourly wages of hosts and bussers and to use for business expenses, according to the Department of Labor.
The restaurant chain states that it never retained tips to cover business expenses, but that all tips went to employees and the violation occurred in documenting the tip pool on employees’ checks.
Federal wage law does allow employers of tipped workers to take credit for tips the employees receive toward the employer’s obligation to pay those workers minimum wage. However, the two Mad Greek restaurants were found to be unable to take the credit, resulting in the employer owing the full federal minimum wage to servers, according to the Department of Labor.
Hosts and bussers were paid more than minimum wage, making them ineligible for the tipping pool and causing the two restaurants to be unknowingly in violation of the updated labor law, according to the company representative.
Employees were making minimum wage, and tips were not kept by the restaurant, the representative stated.
In its investigation, the Department of Labor also found the restaurant chain failed to maintain records showing the dates of birth for four minor employees, a record keeping violation, according to the release from the government.
“We strongly encourage employers to contact the Wage and Hour Division with questions regarding tip credit rules or any other wage requirements so they can meet their legal obligations,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Nettie Lewis. “This investigation’s outcome reminds all employers to review their pay practices to ensure they are paying their workers as the law requires, and shows that the U.S. Department of Labor remains committed to leveling the playing field for employers who play by the rules.”