Restoration Work Continues On First Presbyterian Church Steeple Oct 27, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Restoration work on the steeple at First Presbyterian Church continued Monday afternoon and could be seen from the steps of the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center. Sun Photo By Cicely Babb Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Presidential Helicopter Lands At Greeneville Airport Apartment Fire Takes Life Of Greeneville Woman Brian David Hale (Died: Oct. 22, 2020) Dale Edwin Gregory Died: Died: Oct. 16, 2020 Dale Gregory (Died: Oct. 16, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.